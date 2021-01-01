CKUA Radio NetworkEdmontonBlues, Pop, Jazz
WZXV - The Word 99.7 FMPalmyra NYChristian Music
KIHL 103.7 FMHilo HIJazz
CKUA Radio enriches the lives of Albertans by presenting diverse music and original programming that entertains, inspires, enlightens, and educates. CKUA broadcasts 168 hours of eclectic and entertaining programming that includes educational-based music and informational series. Blues, Jazz, Classical, Celtic, Folk, Contemporary and Alternative music all make up CKUA's broadcast day.Station website