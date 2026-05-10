About CKXU 88.3 FM

About CKXU 88.3 FM

About CKXU 88.3 FM

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CKXU is the campus-community radio station at the University of Lethbridge and is Southern Alberta’s only campus-community radio station. We’ve been broadcasting to Lethbridge and beyond on the FM band since 2004, and on cable FM and AM for decades. Our on-air programming is created by passionate local volunteers who explore a variety of musical genres, talk radio topics, and feature specialty programming such as musician live sessions, relevant interviews, live DJ sets, and MORE!

