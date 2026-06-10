About Middle East Radio-International

About Middle East Radio-International

About Middle East Radio-International

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Middle East Radio was founded in Beirut in 1989 and broadcasted on 98,7 FM. Many of our presenters led our diversified culture, artistic and entertainment programs, and we still currently hear them and watch them on many Arab radios and televisions. The great foundation and the extraordinary coaching were the key for the success of our presenters until nowadays. Believing in the importance of the mission on which our media institution was founded, we pledge to our listeners the continuation of our commitment.

