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About SR 1
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The hottest songs from pop bring you in a good mood, when you tune into the station SR 1. On our top ranking, SR 1 has achieved a solid 593rd rank. With no less than four streams a wide range of listening occasions is provided. All contents are provided in German.
SR 1: Frequencies
Bliestal 92.3 FM
Göttelborner Höhe 88 FM
Merzig 89.3 FM
Mettlach 98.6 FM
Moseltal/Hammelsberg 91.9 FM
Saarbrücken/Halberg 98.2 FM