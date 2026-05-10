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CHFX FX101.9

Country
CHFX FX101.9
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About CHFX FX101.9
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CHFX FX101.9 from Halifax broadcasts the best Country music 24/7.

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EnglishHalifaxNova ScotiaCanadaCountry
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Generated: 10/5/2026 - 10:12:11 PM
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