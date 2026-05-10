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AGF-RADIO

RockHeavy MetalHard Rock
AGF-RADIO
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About AGF-RADIO
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AGF radio - pure German rock sounds.

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GermanErkrathNorth Rhine-WestphaliaGermanyRockHeavy MetalHard Rock
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