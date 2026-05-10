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97.7 The Surge

ElectroHip HopR'n'B
97.7 The Surge
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About 97.7 The Surge
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Electrifying Hip-Hop, RnB & EDM Streaming from ATL to the world

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EnglishGeorgiaUSAElectroHip HopR'n'B
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