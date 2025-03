外刊精讲 | 川用5天时间,让美国倒退100年?

【欢迎订阅】每天早上5:30,准时更新。【阅读原文】标题:In just five days, Trump has set the country back nearly 100 years. The president's new slogan might as well be "We were better off 95 years ago than we are today."正文:President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday.Mr Trump's plans to respond to the upstart model-maker may have been as much on Mr Huang's mind as DeepSeek itself. With a modesty we have come to expect of him, President Donald Trump informed Congress on Tuesday night that he had already ushered in "the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country." He told the assembled lawmakers that he "accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four or eight years."知识点:address /əˈdres/ To make a formal speech to a group of people; to deal with or discuss a particular subject or problem. 向……发表演讲;处理,应对(问题等) ·The mayor addressed the citizens about the new development plan.市长就新的发展计划向市民发表讲话。