Zach Abramowitz is Legally Disrupted

E27 - Zach and Richard's Legal AI Adventure: Big Deals and AI Revolution

In this episode of 'Legally Disrupted,' host Zach Abramowitz introduces a new recurring segment called 'Zach and Richard's Legal AI Adventure' with Richard Tromans from Artificial Lawyer. They discuss the rapid evolution in the legal tech sphere, particularly focusing on big deals and announcements from legal AI companies like Harvey and Legora. The duo debates the impact of generative AI productivity platforms on the legal market, the notion of a 'land grab' as firms race to adopt AI, and the potential for AI to become universally adopted in legal workflows. They also touch on the pricing dynamics of legal tech and the challenges faced by legacy companies in incorporating AI. In this episode: Summer Surge in Legal AI Deals Generative AI Platforms for Lawyers Market Share and Productivity Tools Global Legal Market and Pricing Strategies Emerging Competitors and Market Dynamics The Battle for Legal AI Dominance The Future of Legal Tech Giants: Mergers and Acquisitions The Role of Investors in Legal Tech The Importance of Specialization in Legal Tech The Future of AI in Legal Tech: Assistants vs. Automators Learn More: Zach - https://www.legallydisrupted.com/ Richard - tromansconsulting.com, artificiallawyer.com Follow Along: Zach - linkedin.com/in/zachabramowitz Richard - linkedin.com/in/artificiallawyer, https://x.com/ArtificialLawya