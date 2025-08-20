Zach Abramowitz is Legally Disrupted

E27 - Zach and Richard's Legal AI Adventure: Big Deals and AI Revolution
In this episode of 'Legally Disrupted,' host Zach Abramowitz introduces a new recurring segment called 'Zach and Richard's Legal AI Adventure' with Richard Tromans from Artificial Lawyer. They discuss the rapid evolution in the legal tech sphere, particularly focusing on big deals and announcements from legal AI companies like Harvey and Legora. The duo debates the impact of generative AI productivity platforms on the legal market, the notion of a 'land grab' as firms race to adopt AI, and the potential for AI to become universally adopted in legal workflows. They also touch on the pricing dynamics of legal tech and the challenges faced by legacy companies in incorporating AI.
E26 - Exploring Legal Tech Investments in the Post-ChatGPT World with Chris Fisher and Jonathan Levy
In episode 26 of 'Legally Disrupted,' host Zach Abramowitz brings us a live conversation from the Legal Innovators California Conference in San Francisco. The discussion features Chris Fisher of Myriad Ventures and Jonathan Levy of Y Combinator, two prominent investors in the legal tech space. They delve into the shifts in legal tech investments from the pre-ChatGPT era to the post-ChatGPT world, the impact of AI on legal services, and the emerging talent in the field. The investors also share insights on their investment strategies, the importance of domain expertise, and their vision for the future of legal tech.
E25 - Are Lawyers Adopting AI? With David Wong and Raghu Ramanathan
In episode 25 of 'Legally Disrupted,' host Zach Abramowitz sits down with David Wong, Chief Product Officer at Thomson Reuters and Ragunath (Raghu) Ramanathan, President of Legal Professionals and Government at Thomson Reuters, to discuss the 2025 Future of Professionals Report. The conversation explores AI's increasing adoption and its impact on the legal industry.
2025 Future of Professionals Report - https://www.thomsonreuters.com/content/dam/ewp-m/documents/thomsonreuters/en/pdf/reports/future-of-professionals-report-2025.pdf
E24 - A Deep Dive into Harvey's Rapid Ascent with Tara Waters, TLW Consulting
In this episode, Zach interviews Tara Waters, founder of TLW Consulting and former Chief Digital Officer at Ashurst, who led the firm’s rollout of Harvey. They discuss Harvey’s meteoric rise in legal AI, Tara’s firsthand experiences adopting Harvey within a global firm, and how legal teams evaluate AI tools. The conversation explores why lawyers initially gasped at Harvey’s capabilities, how expectations have matured, and what true digital transformation in law might require. Tara emphasizes that law firms should rethink their entire business model and workflows rather than just choosing a tool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCEmiRjPEtQ
https://www.legallydisrupted.com/p/has-harvey-already-won
E23 - Investment Hype vs. Reality in Legal AI, Eli Amsellem, Ridge Ventures
In this episode, Zach Abramowitz is joined by Eli Amsellem, an investor at Ridge Ventures, to delve into the hot topic of investment in legal AI. They discuss the hype around billion-dollar valuations and the reality behind customer adoption and revenue sustainability. Eli shares insights from his hands-on approach, including talking to actual buyers and hosting GC therapy dinners. They debate the future of legal AI, whether horizontal AI assistants or vertical workflow automation will prevail, and examine companies like Harvey, Legora, New Code, OpenPolicy, and Legalmation. This episode offers a nuanced view on the challenges and opportunities in the legal AI space.
Conversation with Paid CEO Manny Medina - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESa1TdS3dI4&t=318s
My name is Zach Abramowitz and I am Legally Disrupted. This podcast covers the trends disrupting the legal profession.
Once a mild mannered practicing attorney, I now am an entrepreneur and investor in disruptive legal startups. My company, Killer Whale Strategies, helps law firms, legal departments, and anyone else capitalize on the wave of disruption sweeping over the legal industry. Join me as I spotlight key players, significant trends, and innovative companies who are shaking up an age old profession.