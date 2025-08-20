Powered by RND
Zach Abramowitz is Legally Disrupted
  • E27 - Zach and Richard's Legal AI Adventure: Big Deals and AI Revolution
    In this episode of 'Legally Disrupted,' host Zach Abramowitz introduces a new recurring segment called 'Zach and Richard's Legal AI Adventure' with Richard Tromans from Artificial Lawyer. They discuss the rapid evolution in the legal tech sphere, particularly focusing on big deals and announcements from legal AI companies like Harvey and Legora. The duo debates the impact of generative AI productivity platforms on the legal market, the notion of a 'land grab' as firms race to adopt AI, and the potential for AI to become universally adopted in legal workflows. They also touch on the pricing dynamics of legal tech and the challenges faced by legacy companies in incorporating AI.   In this episode: Summer Surge in Legal AI Deals  Generative AI Platforms for Lawyers Market Share and Productivity Tools Global Legal Market and Pricing Strategies Emerging Competitors and Market Dynamics  The Battle for Legal AI Dominance The Future of Legal Tech Giants: Mergers and Acquisitions  The Role of Investors in Legal Tech  The Importance of Specialization in Legal Tech  The Future of AI in Legal Tech: Assistants vs. Automators Learn More: Zach - https://www.legallydisrupted.com/ Richard - tromansconsulting.com, artificiallawyer.com   Follow Along: Zach - linkedin.com/in/zachabramowitz Richard - linkedin.com/in/artificiallawyer, https://x.com/ArtificialLawya
    36:59
  • E26 - Exploring Legal Tech Investments in the Post-ChatGPT World with Chris Fisher and Jonathan Levy
    In episode 26 of 'Legally Disrupted,' host Zach Abramowitz brings us a live conversation from the Legal Innovators California Conference in San Francisco. The discussion features Chris Fisher of Myriad Ventures and Jonathan Levy of Y Combinator, two prominent investors in the legal tech space. They delve into the shifts in legal tech investments from the pre-ChatGPT era to the post-ChatGPT world, the impact of AI on legal services, and the emerging talent in the field. The investors also share insights on their investment strategies, the importance of domain expertise, and their vision for the future of legal tech.    In this episode: Investing in Legal Tech: Pre and Post ChatGPT The Talent Surge in Legal Tech AI's Impact on Legal Practices  Future of AI in Legal: Opportunities and Challenges  AI in Legal Apprenticeship AI as a Junior Associate Investment Strategies in Legal Tech   Specialized Legal Tech Solutions   VC Model and AI Startups   Evaluating Legal Tech Startups  Productizing Legal Services Learn More: Chris - https://www.myriadventures.com/profile/chris-fisher Jonathan - https://www.ycombinator.com/people Zach - https://www.legallydisrupted.com/   Follow Along: Chris - https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-fisher-111a9025 Jonathan - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jon-levy-b98986b3 Zach - linkedin.com/in/zachabramowitz
    39:23
  • E25 - Are Lawyers Adopting AI? With David Wong and Raghu Ramanathan
    E25 - Are Lawyers Adopting AI? With David Wong and Raghu Ramanathan   In episode 25 of 'Legally Disrupted,' host Zach Abramowitz sits down with David Wong, Chief Product Officer at Thomson Reuters and Ragunath (Raghu) Ramanathan, President of Legal Professionals and Government at Thomson Reuters, to discuss the 2025 Future of Professionals Report. The conversation explores AI's increasing adoption and its impact on the legal industry.    In this episode: Discussing the Future of Professionals Report AI Adoption and Productivity Insights  Comparing In-House Legal Departments and Law Firms  AI Strategy and Leadership in Law Firms   Understanding the ROI in Law Firms   Time Savings and Efficiency Gains  Quality Improvements and Creative Benefits   Adoption Strategies in Small vs. Large Firms  Thomson Reuters' AI Strategy and Market Position Domain-Specific AI vs. General AI  References: 2025 Future of Professionals Report - https://www.thomsonreuters.com/content/dam/ewp-m/documents/thomsonreuters/en/pdf/reports/future-of-professionals-report-2025.pdf   Learn More: David - https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en/about-us/executive-team Raghu - https://www.trust.org/people/ragunath-ramanathan/ Zach - https://www.legallydisrupted.com/   Follow Along: David - https://ca.linkedin.com/in/dfwong Raghu - https://www.linkedin.com/in/raghunathr Zach - linkedin.com/in/zachabramowitz
    47:39
  • E24 - A Deep Dive into Harvey's Rapid Ascent with Tara Waters, TLW Consulting
    In this episode, Zach interviews Tara Waters, founder of TLW Consulting and former Chief Digital Officer at Ashurst, who led the firm’s rollout of Harvey. They discuss Harvey’s meteoric rise in legal AI, Tara’s firsthand experiences adopting Harvey within a global firm, and how legal teams evaluate AI tools. The conversation explores why lawyers initially gasped at Harvey’s capabilities, how expectations have matured, and what true digital transformation in law might require. Tara emphasizes that law firms should rethink their entire business model and workflows rather than just choosing a tool.   In this episode: Early Days of Harvey  Adoption and Impact of AI in Law Firms  Challenges and Realities of AI Integration  Future of AI in Legal Industry  Law Firm Transformation and AI  Links Mentioned in this episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCEmiRjPEtQ https://www.legallydisrupted.com/p/has-harvey-already-won   Follow Tara: Website - https://www.tlw-consulting.com/ Content: https://www.innovationesq.com/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tlwaters/   Follow Zach: Website -https://www.legallydisrupted.com/ Linkedin - linkedin.com/in/zachabramowitz
    35:12
  • E23 - Investment Hype vs. Reality in Legal AI, Eli Amsellem, Ridge Ventures
    In this episode, Zach Abramowitz is joined by Eli Amsellem, an investor at Ridge Ventures, to delve into the hot topic of investment in legal AI. They discuss the hype around billion-dollar valuations and the reality behind customer adoption and revenue sustainability. Eli shares insights from his hands-on approach, including talking to actual buyers and hosting GC therapy dinners. They debate the future of legal AI, whether horizontal AI assistants or vertical workflow automation will prevail, and examine companies like Harvey, Legora, New Code, OpenPolicy, and Legalmation. This episode offers a nuanced view on the challenges and opportunities in the legal AI space.   Discover: Deep Dive into Legal AI Adoption  The VC Perspective on Legal AI  Challenges and Opportunities in Legal AI  The Future of Legal AI and VC Investments  Case Studies and Market Dynamics  The Role of Innovation in Legal AI  Concluding Thoughts and Upcoming Events References: Conversation with Paid CEO Manny Medina - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESa1TdS3dI4&t=318s Learn More: Eli - https://ridge.vc/eliyahou-amsellem/ Zach - https://www.legallydisrupted.com/   Follow Along: Eli - https://www.linkedin.com/in/eliyahou-amsellem-13aa2b164/ Zach - linkedin.com/in/zachabramowitz, https://x.com/ZachAbramowitz, https://youtube.com/@legallydisrupted?si=MGT7nW96PdM4a2ZM  
    32:33

About Zach Abramowitz is Legally Disrupted

My name is Zach Abramowitz and I am Legally Disrupted. This podcast covers the trends disrupting the legal profession. Once a mild mannered practicing attorney, I now am an entrepreneur and investor in disruptive legal startups. My company, Killer Whale Strategies, helps law firms, legal departments, and anyone else capitalize on the wave of disruption sweeping over the legal industry. Join me as I spotlight key players, significant trends, and innovative companies who are shaking up an age old profession.
