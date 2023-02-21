Are you ready for homeschooling to feel joyful again? Want to build relationships and enjoy learning with your children? Welcome to Your Morning Basket. Hosted... More
YMB #134 How Morning Time Changed My Homeschool: A Conversation with Barbara Cozens
In this episode, we talk to Barbara, a homeschooling mom who shares her experience with implementing Morning Time into her homeschooling routine. Barbara talks about her journey to discovering Morning Time and how she initially struggled with finding resources to use. She shares how Morning Time has helped her create a connection with her children, and how it has become a grounding and warming up exercise for the day. Barbara also talks about how she uses Morning Time to bring in other aspects of learning, such as grammar and history.For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/ymb134To download a sample of our free Month of Morning Time plans visit us here.To join our free homeschool community of Morning Time moms, you can create an account right here.For a done-for-you Morning Time experience complete with over sixty sets of Morning Basket plans, live events where we teach your kids, and support with your new Morning Time habit join Your Morning Basket Plus today!
4/18/2023
20:27
YMB #133 How to Add Fun to Your Homeschool Day
In this episode of the Your Morning Basket podcast, host Pam Barnhill interviews Mystie Winckler, creator of Simply Convivial and author of The Convivial Homeschool. They discuss the importance of creating a convivial atmosphere in the home while homeschooling and how it leads to greater enjoyment and success in learning. Mystie emphasizes that the atmosphere of the home is the atmosphere of homeschooling and that it is essential for mothers to put a smile on their faces and enjoy homeschooling to create an enjoyable atmosphere. They also discuss practical tips for adding joy to your homeschool days.
4/4/2023
39:45
YMB #132 Am I A Good Homeschool Mom?
Yep, we're going there. Being a good homeschool mom is an important responsibility that involves creating a consistent, balanced, and flexible educational atmosphere according to the family's values and beliefs. It also entails having the courage and determination to do what is right, even in challenging situations. Join Laney and me as we chat about what being a good homeschool mom even means, how YOU have to define it, and some tips that help you know when you are on the right track -- all delivered with a dose or realism and encouragement. We also discuss how Morning Time can help create family connections and provide structure so that homeschool moms can be more effective in their work. For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/ymb132To download a sample of our free Month of Morning Time plans visit us here.To join our free homeschool community of Morning Time moms, you can create an account right here.For a done-for-you Morning Time experience complete with over sixty sets of Morning Basket plans, live events where we teach your kids, and support with your new Morning Time habit join Your Morning Basket Plus today!
3/21/2023
46:45
YMB #131 Creating Consistency in Your Homeschool
So many of your homeschool problems can be solved just by building the habit of consistency in your homeschool. In fact, I think being consistent is more important than choosing just the right curriculum when it comes to being successful at educating your kids. Morning Time is one of those keys that can help you be more consistent in your homeschool and benefit. Listen on to find out more.Key Takeaways:Taking unplanned days off can interfere with consistency, but planned days off can be beneficial.Consistency is key to homeschooling success as it can help build trust between parents and their children.Morning Time is a great way to begin school days the same way each day and add consistency to homeschooling.Consistency helps solve many homeschool issues and foster trust.For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/ymb131To download a sample of our free Month of Morning Time plans visit us here.To join our free homeschool community of Morning Time moms, you can create an account right here.For a done-for-you Morning Time experience complete with over sixty sets of Morning Basket plans, live events where we teach your kids, and support with your new Morning Time habit join Your Morning Basket Plus today!
3/7/2023
24:10
YMB #130 Feeling Stale? Refresh Your Morning Time
Has your Morning Time started feeling a little stale and uninspiring? Hey, I have totally been there. In this podcast episode we have a number of ideas that you can use to breath new life into your Morning Time.Have a listen and try one to spice up your Morning Time today.Key Takeaways:Morning time can be made more engaging with a bit of creativity.Switching up the location of morning time or introducing an older podcast can help keep things fresh.Introducing humor to morning time can make the experience more enjoyable.Giving kids hands-on activities during morning time can provide a break in the routine.Consider forming a community with other homeschoolers for ideas or going on a morning time retreat.For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/ymb130To download a sample of our free Month of Morning Time plans visit us here.To join our free homeschool community of Morning Time moms, you can create an account right here.For a done-for-you Morning Time experience complete with over sixty sets of Morning Basket plans, live events where we teach your kids, and support with your new Morning Time habit join Your Morning Basket Plus today!
