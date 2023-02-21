YMB #131 Creating Consistency in Your Homeschool

So many of your homeschool problems can be solved just by building the habit of consistency in your homeschool. In fact, I think being consistent is more important than choosing just the right curriculum when it comes to being successful at educating your kids. Morning Time is one of those keys that can help you be more consistent in your homeschool and benefit. Listen on to find out more.Key Takeaways:Taking unplanned days off can interfere with consistency, but planned days off can be beneficial.Consistency is key to homeschooling success as it can help build trust between parents and their children.Morning Time is a great way to begin school days the same way each day and add consistency to homeschooling.Consistency helps solve many homeschool issues and foster trust.For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/ymb131To download a sample of our free Month of Morning Time plans visit us here.To join our free homeschool community of Morning Time moms, you can create an account right here.For a done-for-you Morning Time experience complete with over sixty sets of Morning Basket plans, live events where we teach your kids, and support with your new Morning Time habit join Your Morning Basket Plus today!