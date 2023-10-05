About Young's Infinite City

Created by the team behind The Patron Saint of Suicides, YOUNG’S INFINITE CITY is a full-cast science fiction audio drama set in the near-apocalypse. Rosalind Young is the most influential person on the planet. And she’s just gone missing. In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, warships from seven countries surround a giant white mass floating in the water. To us, it might look like a marshmallow the size of a small island. A few decades from now, people will recognize it as M3, the most valuable substance on the planet, a sponge that provides drinking water for hundreds of millions of people a year. People kill for it. Countries might go to war for it. As the inventor of M3, Dr. Rosalind Young is the wealthiest person alive and the founder of Natural Law, the world’s largest corporation. She might be the one person who can diffuse the standoff, but no one can find her, including her wife and business partner, Grace Adamu. To prevent a panic, Grace has kept Rosalind’s disappearance private. Because Grace also knows something she keeps to herself – Rosalind Young is mentally unstable. With her success, Rosalind Young has gone from eccentric to paranoid, even delusional. Rosalind believes she might have killed as many people as she’s saved. Her invention boosted the global water supply but also unleashed untold havoc and violence, and she believes she’s haunted by her victims. Some nights, she runs through her home and shoots at ghosts in the shadows. She’s spent billions on a passion project called the Infinite City, a walled city in rural Maine where construction never ends. Almost no one knows what’s in there, not even Grace. But if Rosalind Young hasn’t been killed or kidnapped, Grace is fairly certain where she’ll be. So when Rosalind Young disappears, Grace needs to search for her discretely, and seeks the help of the only other person who knows her wife as well as she does – Rosalind’s estranged son, Charles Davis. To stop a war, they will search for her in the City that might finally be forced to reveal its secrets. Young’s Infinite City was created by Alex Dolan, produced by Alex Dolan and Audiohm Media, and co-written by Alex Dolan and Vince Dajani. Starring Gavin Bentley as Charles Davis, Maria Gbeleyi as Grace Adamu and Emma Sherr-Ziarko as Rosalind Young, and featuring performances by Bill Roberts, Winn Manning, Juliette Angeli, Zigmas Dobiliauskas, Kristen Udowitz, Andrea Richardson, Nero Scott, Jez Sands, Ray Hurd, Byron Kerr, Georgia McKenzie, Mark Alan, Chris Harris-Beechey, Akshdeep Singh, Paul Greene-Dennis, and Jason Webb. Sound design by Oliver Morris. Line layout and QA by Chris Harris-Beechey. For more information, visit www.infinitecity.net or www.alexdolan.com. For more information on Audiohm Media, visit: http://www.audiohmmedia.com/ Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/uy9GmC8hmE