You Could Do That On Television

Mohanad and Hannah continue their recap of season 49 of Survivor. Sage finally got the separation of church and Island she always wanted. Savannah has entered her villain era and the islanders better watch their backs. One more person is voted out and becomes the first member of the jury. Mohanad and Hannah discuss their villain of the week and they hope it helps! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:02:26
You Could Remember Being in the Womb on Television
Hannah and Mohanad Continue their Survivor Recap! This episode is full of hate (in a fun way) and alliances get broken! We learn that grilled cheese comes in the form of a sandwich and chips are made of potato and can be salty. Mohanad and Hannah discuss their villain of the week. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
59:14
You Could Get High Off God on Television
Mohanad and Hannah continue their recap of Survivor. The island is the hottest it's ever been and the survivors are barely surviving. Coconut is the number one enemy on the island and the contestants must fight to win some chicken (alive chicken). Mohanad and Hannah discuss their villain of the week - it's cash and cat. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:01:55
You Could Collect Black Heads in a Jar on Television.
Mohanad and Hannah continue their recap of Survivor. A big shake up takes place on the island and some contestants find Jesus. Mohanad and Hannah discuss their villain of the week and laundry room etiquette. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:02:59
You Could Get a Dry Bite on Television
Mohanad and Hannah continue their Survivor recap! This episode we got to learn what a dry bite is and see the blue tribe continue to suffer. We also play a halloween themed game and discuss our villains of the week.Follow us on Instagram @youcoulddothatontelevisionJoin our patreon for bonus content and discord benefitsHannah's Instagram Mohanad's Instagram Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
You Could Do That On Television is a weekly podcast where comedians Mohanad Elshieky and Hannah Wright dive into the insane era of early 2000s reality TV. In each episode they’ll focus on a different chaotic show, reminisce on all the wild things these genre-pioneering shows used to be able to get away with that would never fly now, and even talk to some former cast-members. From “Date My Mom” to “The Swan” to “The Pick-Up Artist”, our minds will be blown at what you could do on television. Coming May 2023! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.