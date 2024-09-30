YBYB - You Better You Bet Hour 4 (12-2)

It's the Power Hour! Nick Kostos opens the hour getting you set for NFL Week 14! Nick and Femi dive into their projected point spreads for the two possible NFL Championship Games. Plus, the guys give out their best bets for tonight's Monday Night Football game.