  • YBYB - You Better You Bet Hour 4 (12-2)
    It's the Power Hour! Nick Kostos opens the hour getting you set for NFL Week 14! Nick and Femi dive into their projected point spreads for the two possible NFL Championship Games. Plus, the guys give out their best bets for tonight's Monday Night Football game. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    52:54
  • YBYB - You Better You Bet Hour 1 (12-2)
    It's the Femi & Friends hour! Femi Abebefe recaps NFL Week 13 and hands out his Sunday Superlatives. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    52:52
  • YBYB - You Better You Bet Hour 2 (12-2)
    Nick Kostos opens up the second hour reacting to Ravens/Eagles and explains why he thinks Philadelphia will WIN the NFC. Nick and Femi dive into the Bears epic collapse on Thanksgiving. Plus, the guys dive into this weekend's Conference Championship slate. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    52:49
  • YBYB - You Better You Bet Hour 3 (12-2)
    Nick and Femi dive into their College Football & NFL bets for this weekend. Plus, Drew Dinsick aka "The Whale Capper" joins the show to break down his early NFL Week 14 bets. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    52:51
  • YBYB - Broncos/Browns Bets, PROP KING!
    Nick and Femi give out their BEST BETS for tonight's Monday Night Football game. Plus, the Prop King shares his favorite plays for Browns/Broncos. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    16:29

Nick Kostos, the undisputed King of Wagertainment, brings you the best bets, hottest takes, and electric energy. Alongside the sharp and charismatic, Femi Abebefe, Nick covers the biggest matchups, latest line movements, and futures markets like no one else. Expect up-to-the-minute coverage of backdoor covers, bad beats, and the emotional highs and lows that come with every bet. This isn’t just sports betting talk—it’s an experience.
