Yes, Also - Jacquis Neal

Jacquis Neal (Dropout, Comedy Bang Bang) talks about the danger of comparison, how he fell in love with theatre, going all in on UCB and the LA indie scene, acting vs, performing, bringing yourself to your improv, shows that have an angle, finding an indie team’s identity, building a form from scratch, how to produce a successful show, and more! Hear part two of this episode, and get tons of bonus episodes and other perks at yesalso.supercast.com Follow us on instagram @yesalsopod Email us with your ideas and questions @ [email protected] New episodes every Tuesday!