Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyYes, Also
Listen to Yes, Also in the App
Listen to Yes, Also in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Yes, Also

Podcast Yes, Also
Yes, Also
In this love letter to improv comedy, comedian Suzi Barrett deep dives with veteran improvisers about their journeys through improv, discussing the philosophies...
ComedyComedy Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • Yes, Also - Ben Schwartz
    Ben Schwartz(Parks and Rec, Sonic) talks about fear of failure, his first laugh, doing what you find funny, weathering rejection, how venue sizes affect improv, his tour shows and Netflix specials, winning an audience, how he landed Parks and Rec, favorite shows from DCM, how to advance a game as the straight man, top lessons from Ian Roberts, why he loves doing restaurant scenes, and more!Hear part two of this episode, and get tons of bonus episodes and other perks at yesalso.supercast.comFollow us on instagram @yesalsopodEmail us with your ideas and questions @ [email protected] episodes every Tuesday!
    --------  
    54:01
  • Yes, Also - Susan Messing
    Susan Messing (Second City mainstage, iO, the Annoyance) talks about discovering Improv Olympic, earlier iterations of the Harold, adding specificity to ambiguity, working with Mick Napier, the early days of the Annoyance, loving hard notes, improv as a sociological study, playing the simple reality, finding your scene partner’s sh*t delicious, justifying vs. inventing, ditching agenda, how she accesses characters, loving to lose, and more! Hear part two of this episode, and get tons of bonus episodes and other perks at yesalso.supercast.com Follow us on instagram @yesalsopod Email us with your ideas and questions @ [email protected] New episodes every Tuesday!
    --------  
    50:11
  • Yes, Also - Jacquis Neal
    Jacquis Neal (Dropout, Comedy Bang Bang) talks about the danger of comparison, how he fell in love with theatre, going all in on UCB and the LA indie scene, acting vs, performing, bringing yourself to your improv, shows that have an angle, finding an indie team’s identity, building a form from scratch, how to produce a successful show, and more! Hear part two of this episode, and get tons of bonus episodes and other perks at yesalso.supercast.com Follow us on instagram @yesalsopod Email us with your ideas and questions @ [email protected] New episodes every Tuesday!
    --------  
    43:27
  • Yes, Also - Chris Gethard - Part One
    Chris Gethard (The Stepfathers, The Chris Gethard Show) talks about how improv saved his life, UCBNY in the early 2000’s, feeling like the weak link on a team, identifying your improv superpower, the shadow side of curriculums, simplifying game, his public access show, straight man sleight of hand, fuel efficient improv, finding the purest play, improvising with Amy Poehler, standout shows and scenes, and more! Please check out these plugs from Chris! Laughingtogether.org Podcast: Beautiful Anonymous Logan square improv Hear part two of this episode, and get tons of bonus episodes and other perks at yesalso.supercast.com! Follow us on instagram @yesalsopod Email us with your ideas and questions @ [email protected] New episodes every Tuesday!
    --------  
    1:14:36
  • Yes, Also - Jacob Wysocki
    Jacob Wysocki (Dimension 20, Yeti) talks about starting Comedy Sportz in high school, the evolution of aspiration, falling in love with filmmaking, making the leap to long form, The Bath Boys, his UCB journey, breaking the Harold mold, Dropout, collaboration, how he finds a character, putting himself in his work, framing vs. rug-pulling, the joy of tone, and more! Support the show and get tons of bonus episodes and other perks at yesalso.supercast.com Follow us on instagram @yesalsopod Email us with your ideas and questions @ [email protected] New episodes every Tuesday!
    --------  
    1:17:04

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Yes, Also

In this love letter to improv comedy, comedian Suzi Barrett deep dives with veteran improvisers about their journeys through improv, discussing the philosophies, theories, tips, lessons, and stories they’ve gathered along the way. If you’re a student of improv, you need this podcast. If you’re a superfan of improv, you’ll love this podcast. New episodes every Tuesday! For full video, bonus eps, and improv scenes with Suzi and her guests, subscribe at yesalso.supercast.com ! Email us with your ideas and questions [email protected]. Instagram @yesalsopod https://linktr.ee/yesalso
Podcast website

Listen to Yes, Also, The Joe Rogan Experience and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/16/2025 - 10:35:18 PM