In this love letter to improv comedy, comedian Suzi Barrett deep dives with veteran improvisers about their journeys through improv, discussing the philosophies, theories, tips, lessons, and stories they’ve gathered along the way. If you’re a student of improv, you need this podcast. If you’re a superfan of improv, you’ll love this podcast. New episodes every Tuesday!
For full video, bonus eps, and improv scenes with Suzi and her guests, subscribe at yesalso.supercast.com !
Email us with your ideas and questions [email protected]
.
Instagram @yesalsopod
https://linktr.ee/yesalso