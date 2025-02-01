Welcome to the Worst Club Ever - the club of people who have lost a child. Join bereaved mom and licensed psychotherapist Allie Kramer as she sets out to rebuild her life after the loss of her 4-year-old son to brain cancer. She'll be talking to experts in grief, trauma, medicine, and of course, other bereaved parents, trying to figure out how to tend to our wounded hearts and find a way forward.First episode coming soon. Wherever you are in your grief, let's navigate it together.

About Worst Club Ever (A Child Loss Podcast)

Welcome to the Worst Club Ever - the club of people who have lost a child. We're really glad you found us, and we're so sorry you're here. Losing a child is a horrific experience unlike any other; if you're looking for understanding, resources and community, you've come to the right place. Join bereaved mom and licensed psychotherapist Allie Kramer as she sets out to rebuild her life after the loss of her 4-year-old son to brain cancer. She'll be talking to experts in grief, trauma, medicine, and of course, other bereaved parents, trying to figure out how to tend to our wounded hearts and find a way forward. Wherever you are in your grief, let's navigate it together.