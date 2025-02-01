In the very first episode of Worst Club Ever, host Allie Kramer and her husband Mike begin to tell the story of the life and death of their four-year-old son, Theo. In Part 1, Allie and Mike share what their lives were like with Theo from his birth, up until his devastating brain cancer diagnosis at age three. SUNRISE is part 1 of a 3 part series. This episode is highly emotional and may be inappropriate for some listeners. To donate to DIPG research in Theo's name, visit ThriveLikeTheo.com.Show credits:Written, produced and edited by Allie and Mike Kramer.Music by Mike Kramer, with additional music from Duncan Thum and Tyler Sabbag.Get in touch: [email protected]: @worstclubeverpodcast
Introducing: Worst Club Ever (A Child Loss Podcast)
Welcome to the Worst Club Ever - the club of people who have lost a child. We're really glad you found us, and we're so sorry you're here. Losing a child is a horrific experience unlike any other; if you're looking for understanding, resources and community, you've come to the right place. Join bereaved mom and licensed psychotherapist Allie Kramer as she sets out to rebuild her life after the loss of her 4-year-old son to brain cancer. She'll be talking to experts in grief, trauma, medicine, and of course, other bereaved parents, trying to figure out how to tend to our wounded hearts and find a way forward. Wherever you are in your grief, let's navigate it together.