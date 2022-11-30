Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast featuring conversations with influential and interesting people from the water sector and news from the Water Environment Federation.
A podcast featuring conversations with influential and interesting people from the water sector and news from the Water Environment Federation. More

  • Paul Bishop On Becoming Water Professionals International
    Paul Bishop is Chief Executive Officer and President of Water Professionals International. Paul explains the impact the name change to … More
    3/17/2023
    18:10
  • Words On Water #232: Tim Gerdes on Role of Wire Cloth and Mesh Screens
    January 25, 2023 Tim Gerdes is Sales Manager at Haver & Boecker. In this episode, Tim discusses the ways that … More
    1/25/2023
    11:13
  • Words On Water #231: Greta Zornes on the Path of Potable Reuse
    January 4, 2022 Greta Zornes is Water Reuse and Industrial Treatment Leader for CDM Smith. In this episode, Greta explains … More
    1/5/2023
    18:42
  • Words On Water #230: Tshoganetso Masunga on Water in Botswana and her Fellowship with WEF
    December 15, 2022 Tshoganetso Masunga is a Community Led Total Sanitation Coordinator and Data Collection & Analysis Specialist at Sarep in … More
    12/15/2022
    17:00
  • Words On Water #229: Radhika Fox on EPA Water Work
    November 30, 2022 Radhika Fox is Assistant Administrator for Water at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In this episode, Radhika … More
    11/30/2022
    15:11

A podcast featuring conversations with influential and interesting people from the water sector and news from the Water Environment Federation.
