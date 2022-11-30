Words On Water
A podcast featuring conversations with influential and interesting people from the water sector and news from the Water Environment Federation.
Paul Bishop On Becoming Water Professionals International
Paul Bishop is Chief Executive Officer and President of Water Professionals International. Paul explains the impact the name change to … More
Words On Water #232: Tim Gerdes on Role of Wire Cloth and Mesh Screens
January 25, 2023 Tim Gerdes is Sales Manager at Haver & Boecker. In this episode, Tim discusses the ways that … More
Words On Water #231: Greta Zornes on the Path of Potable Reuse
January 4, 2022 Greta Zornes is Water Reuse and Industrial Treatment Leader for CDM Smith. In this episode, Greta explains … More
Words On Water #230: Tshoganetso Masunga on Water in Botswana and her Fellowship with WEF
December 15, 2022 Tshoganetso Masunga is a Community Led Total Sanitation Coordinator and Data Collection & Analysis Specialist at Sarep in … More
Words On Water #229: Radhika Fox on EPA Water Work
November 30, 2022 Radhika Fox is Assistant Administrator for Water at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In this episode, Radhika … More
A podcast featuring conversations with influential and interesting people from the water sector and news from the Water Environment Federation.
