Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessWords On Water
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Words On Water
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Words On Water

Words On Water
BusinessGovernment
Words On Water
Latest episode

99 episodes

  • Words On Water

    #260: How Veolia is Unlocking the Power of Water Reuse in Municipal and Industrial Practices

    05/19/2025 | 16 mins.
    A WEF Strategic Goal is to lead the transformation to the Circular Water Economy. Veolia is embracing the challenge of … More
  • Words On Water

    #259: The Digital Water Footprint: Data Center Water Use and Stewardship

    05/13/2025 | 11 mins.
    As global demand for cloud computing, AI, and digital entertainment increases, so does the need for data centers. But expansion … More
  • Words On Water

    #258: The Application of Membrane Bioreactors to Industrial Reuse

    04/25/2025 | 26 mins.
    The Industrial Water Solutions Conference in June is co-hosted by WateReuse and WEF. Anthony Zamarro, Principal Environmental Engineer at CDM … More
  • Words On Water

    #257: Monitoring Levels with HACH’s New Ammonia Analyzer

    03/26/2025 | 10 mins.
    The NH6000sc Ammonia Analyzer is a new option for monitoring levels. Listen to Wastewater Applications Development Manager, Adam Jennings, about … More
  • Words On Water

    #256: Applications Now Open for the 2025 Operator Scholarship

    03/05/2025 | 9 mins.
    Marcos Quintero is inspirational. He is the recipient of the 2023 and 2024 Operator Scholarship. Listen how we went from … More
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Words On Water
A podcast featuring conversations with influential and interesting people from the water sector and news from the Water Environment Federation.
Podcast website
BusinessGovernmentScience

Listen to Words On Water, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Words On Water: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.21.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/2/2026 - 12:44:39 AM
A company fromMADSACK