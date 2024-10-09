It’s been nearly 20 years since host Larrison Campbell’s 85-year-old grandmother, Presh, was murdered. Detectives say it was probably someone who knew Presh. But in a small Mississippi town, that doesn't exactly narrow it down. Campbell starts at the scene of the crime. Unlock all episodes of Witnessed, ad-free right now by subscribing to The Binge. Plus, get binge access to brand new stories dropping on the first of every month — that’s all episodes, all at once, all ad-free. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Devil in the Ditch

Just because the police can't solve a murder doesn't mean other people won't find someone to blame. In Devil in the Ditch, journalist Larrison Campbell returns to her Mississippi hometown to reexamine one of its most notorious unsolved cold cases – the murder of her grandmother, Presh. What happens when a family and a community suspect one of their own?