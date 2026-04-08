Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessWitch
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Witch
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Witch

BBC Radio 4
Health & WellnessPersonal Journals
Witch
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Witch

    13. Legacy

    05/30/2023 | 28 mins.
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now?
    Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out.
    It's clear that the witch hunts still cast a shadow over our lives. India hears from some of the guests in the series on the legacies of the witch hunts, and how witches today might be a powerful way of resisting and addressing the damage of the past.
    Guests: Bones Tan Jones, Mona Chollet, Prof Ronald Hutton, Dr Eleanor Janega
    Scored with original music by The Big Moon
    Presenter: India Rakusen
    Executive Producer: Alex Hollands
    Producer: Lucy Dearlove
    Producer: Elle Scott
    AP: Tatum Swithenbank
    Production Manager: Kerry Luter
    Sound Design: Olga Reed
    A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
  • Witch

    12. Witch Circle

    05/30/2023 | 28 mins.
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now?
    Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out.
    The act of witches gathering together to practise their craft seems to have its own special power. India spends time with a group of witches in Scotland and a coven in Cornwall, and explores the power of group rituals.
    Scored with original music by The Big Moon
    Presenter: India Rakusen
    Executive Producer: Alex Hollands
    Producer: Lucy Dearlove
    Producer: Elle Scott
    AP: Tatum Swithenbank
    Production Manager: Kerry Luter
    Sound Design: Olga Reed
    A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
  • Witch

    11. Through the Veil

    05/30/2023 | 28 mins.
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now?
    Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out.
    Witches seem to have a rare familiarity and ease with the idea of death But what does that look like in practice? India spends time at an ancestor workshop, talks to Tatum about Silent Suppers and goes to Cornwall to experience a séance.
    Scored with original music by The Big Moon.
    Presenter: India Rakusen
    Executive Producer: Alex Hollands
    Producer: Lucy Dearlove
    Producer: Elle Scott
    AP: Tatum Swithenbank
    Production Manager: Kerry Luter
    Sound Design: Olga Reed
    A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
  • Witch

    10. Palms of Silver

    05/30/2023 | 28 mins.
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now?
    Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out.
    India explores the business end of witchcraft, and the murky ways in which people and companies might profit from the idea. From crystals and witch kits, to tarot readings and a high-flying 'industrial intuitive', what are the ethics behind making money from magic?
    Scored with original music by The Big Moon.
    Presenter: India Rakusen
    Executive Producer: Alex Hollands
    Producer: Elle Scott
    Producer: Lucy Dearlove
    AP: Tatum Swithenbank
    Production Manager: Kerry Luter
    Sound Design: Olga Reed
    A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
  • Witch

    9. To Be Called a Witch

    05/30/2023 | 29 mins.
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now?
    Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out.
    It's one thing to choose to be a witch - it's quite another to be accused. India explores historical and modern witch hunts and the impact of being accused of witchcraft.
    Scored with original music by The Big Moon.
    Presenter: India Rakusen
    Executive Producer: Alex Hollands
    Producer: Lucy Dearlove
    Producer: Elle Scott
    AP: Tatum Swithenbank
    Production Manager: Kerry Luter
    Sound Design: Olga Reed
    A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
About Witch
The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries - from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now?Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessPersonal JournalsScienceSociety & Culture

Listen to Witch, We're Out of Time and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Witch: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 2:06:15 PM
A company fromMADSACK