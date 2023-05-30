Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Witch in the App
Listen to Witch in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Witch

Witch

Podcast Witch
Podcast Witch

Witch

BBC Radio 4
add
The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries - from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to... More
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsHealth & FitnessScience
The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries - from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to... More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • 13. Legacy
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now? Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out. It's clear that the witch hunts still cast a shadow over our lives. India hears from some of the guests in the series on the legacies of the witch hunts, and how witches today might be a powerful way of resisting and addressing the damage of the past. Guests: Bones Tan Jones, Mona Chollet, Prof Ronald Hutton, Dr Eleanor Janega Scored with original music by The Big Moon Presenter: India Rakusen Executive Producer: Alex Hollands Producer: Lucy Dearlove Producer: Elle Scott AP: Tatum Swithenbank Production Manager: Kerry Luter Sound Design: Olga Reed A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
    5/30/2023
    28:42
  • 12. Witch Circle
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now? Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out. The act of witches gathering together to practice their craft seems to have its own special power. India spends time with a group of witches in Scotland and a coven in Cornwall, and explores the power of group rituals. Scored with original music by The Big Moon Presenter: India Rakusen Executive Producer: Alex Hollands Producer: Lucy Dearlove Producer: Elle Scott AP: Tatum Swithenbank Production Manager: Kerry Luter Sound Design: Olga Reed A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
    5/30/2023
    28:26
  • 11. Through the Veil
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now? Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out. Witches seem to have a rare familiarity and ease with the idea of death But what does that look like in practice? India spends time at an ancestor workshop, talks to Tatum about Silent Suppers and goes to Cornwall to experience a séance. Scored with original music by The Big Moon. Presenter: India Rakusen Executive Producer: Alex Hollands Producer: Lucy Dearlove Producer: Elle Scott AP: Tatum Swithenbank Production Manager: Kerry Luter Sound Design: Olga Reed A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
    5/30/2023
    28:24
  • 10. Palms of Silver
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now? Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out. India explores the business end of witchcraft, and the murky ways in which people and companies might profit from the idea. From crystals and witch kits, to tarot readings and a high-flying 'industrial intuitive', what are the ethics behind making money from magic? Scored with original music by The Big Moon. Presenter: India Rakusen Executive Producer: Alex Hollands Producer: Elle Scott Producer: Lucy Dearlove AP: Tatum Swithenbank Production Manager: Kerry Luter Sound Design: Olga Reed A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
    5/30/2023
    28:37
  • 9. To Be Called a Witch
    The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now? Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out. It's one thing to choose to be a witch - it's quite another to be accused. India explores historical and modern witch hunts and the impact of being accused of witchcraft. Scored with original music by The Big Moon. Presenter: India Rakusen Executive Producer: Alex Hollands Producer: Lucy Dearlove Producer: Elle Scott AP: Tatum Swithenbank Production Manager: Kerry Luter Sound Design: Olga Reed A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4
    5/30/2023
    29:11

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Witch

The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries - from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch today?
Podcast website

Listen to Witch, Exploring the Paranormal Perspective and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Witch

Witch

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Witch: Podcasts in Family