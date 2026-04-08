The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries – from whispered warnings in folklore to pop-culture driven heights. But what does it mean to be a witch now?

Presenter India Rakusen, creator of the podcast 28ish Days Later, is on a journey to find out.

It's clear that the witch hunts still cast a shadow over our lives. India hears from some of the guests in the series on the legacies of the witch hunts, and how witches today might be a powerful way of resisting and addressing the damage of the past.

Guests: Bones Tan Jones, Mona Chollet, Prof Ronald Hutton, Dr Eleanor Janega

Scored with original music by The Big Moon

Presenter: India Rakusen

Executive Producer: Alex Hollands

Producer: Lucy Dearlove

Producer: Elle Scott

AP: Tatum Swithenbank

Production Manager: Kerry Luter

Sound Design: Olga Reed

A Storyglass production for BBC Radio 4