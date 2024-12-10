Join us as we give thanks for a wonderful first year of the Wild Interest podcast. Put on your aprons, grab your pots, and grease your pans as we learn all about cooking up fun family time in the kitchen! Get that warm fuzzy feeling with a touching “best of” Grandparent Stories featuring excerpts from our first nine episodes. Just try not to crack up during Joke Time with hilarious zingers submitter by you, the listeners! And this time we’re coming at ya’ with not one, not two, but three head scratching riddles, a chef’s favorite sound, a chance to sing along with us, and last but not least, an interview with a real live turkey!Timestamps for this episode are available below. Parents: visit our website to help your kids contribute jokes or favorite sounds, or to send us a message: www.wildinterest.com/submissions0:00 - Episode 9 Intro3:15 - Grandparent Stories Part 1: Esme and Bibi4:45 - Grandparent Stories Part 2: Bedloe and Mama Lou6:09 - Fun Turkey Facts9:58 - Joke Time10:55 - Grandparent Stories Part 3: Evan and Eggy13:25 - Facts to Share at Thanksgiving15:31 - Grandparent Stories Part 4: Theo and Grandpa18:23 - Favorite Sound19:20 - Call for Submissions19:47 - Grandparent Stories Part 5: Jaylee and Grandma23:05 - Riddle Questions23:48 - Grandparent Stories Part 6: Zora and Grammy26:54 - Makin’ Gravy29:29 - Grandparent Stories Part 7: Rose and Poppa35:29 - Family Time: Singing a Round37:50 - Grandparent Stories Part 8: Nichole and Tita Salud42:23 - Interview With a Turkey44:09 - Riddle Answers44:58 - Show Ending45:23 - Preview of Episode 1045:43 - Show Credits46:05 - Blooperswildinterest.com
Our latest episode is all about the wild, wonderful world beneath our feet. Where does the word “dirt” come from? How do plants get nutrients from the soil? Could getting dirty be good for you? What about eating dirt? Nichole interviews Brandy Hall at Shades of Green Permaculture and learns about the importance of mindful landscape design, and how kids can get involved in healthy soil projects at home. We speak with biochar expert Peter Olivier about how charred organic matter can make soil healthier, and interview archeologist Casey Sharp about the amazing stories dirt can reveal about ancient people. We investigate garden grubs with a gaggle of kid correspondents, shine a light on the fascinating process of photosynthesis, feature a Bobby the Bigfoot guest-hosted Cryptid Corner, and as always present the usual jokes, riddles, Favorite Sound and Grandparent Stories.Timestamps for this episode are available below. Parents: visit our website to help your kids contribute jokes or favorite sounds, or to send us a message: www.wildinterest.com/submissions0:00 - Episode 8 intro1:19 - Etymology of Dirt4:02 - Riddle Question4:22 - Permaculture11:13 - Biochar13:53 - Favorite Sound14:53 - Grubs18:33 - Mabuhay Moment20:22 - Magic Dirt22:59 - Joke Time24:03 - Archeology28:39 - Grandparent Stories31:27 - Good Dirt34:26 - Cryptid Corner: The Loveland Frogman37:08 - Riddle Answer37:45 - Call for Reviews and Submissions38:32 - Credits39:03 - Blooperswildinterest.com
Our seventh episode is all about sound, performance and storytelling. Nichole interviews Taryn Janelle and LeRell Ross of Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre who adapted John Steptoe’s 1987 award-winning children’s book “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” into a musical theater piece for all ages. Our special correspondent Nicholas drops the needle on some choice selections from his personal vinyl record collection, then drops in on Michael Greig Thomas at Echo Base Records to see how vinyl records are actually made! We also investigate how insects called cicadas make “music” by vibrating their abdomens, explore the alien secrets of Area 51 in Cryptid Corner, and bring you our usual Grandparent Stories, hilarious jokes, and a brain-twisting riddle.Timestamps for this episode are available below. Parents: visit our website to help your kids contribute jokes or favorite sounds, or to send us a message: www.wildinterest.com/submissions0:00 - Episode 7 Intro1:18 - Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters13:10 - Riddle Question13:30 - The Music of Cicadas18:35 - Joke Time19:38 - Dropping the Needle on Vinyl Records29:13 - Favorite Sound30:30 - Cryptid Corner - Area 5134:20 - Grandparent Stories39:18 - Riddle Answer39:42 - Episode Ending39:58 - Preview of Episode 840:21 - Call for Submissions40:45 - Credits41:18 - Blooperswildinterest.com
Hot on the trail of adventure, we track down otters with Jessica Kraft, learn to read the forest with Mark Warren, and learn about how technology is tracking us and what to do about it with McKenzie Funk. Along the way, Bobby the Bigfoot tells us how Sasquatches induce ASMR, and Nichole tells us about the number nine’s magical properties. As if that weren’t enough, she also teaches us a song to remember the names of all 50 states. And Evan tells us about his latest cryptid — a cute little critter that appeared in Dover, Massachusetts in 1977. Or did it? Last but not least, Evan and Nichole do the Tinikling, Electric Slide, and Cupid Shuffle at a Philippine Independence Day celebration. Plus, we have our usual favorite sounds, jokes, riddles, and general hijinks. It’s wild!Timestamps for this episode are available below. Parents: visit our website to help your kids contribute jokes or favorite sounds, or to send us a message: www.wildinterest.com/submissions0:00 - Episode 6 Intro01:35 - Mark Warren animal tracking12:59 - Riddle Question13:15 - States Song14:43 - Jessica Kraft - tracking otters20:03 - Joke Time20:56 - Mabuhay Moment25:33 - ASMR27:17 - McKenzie Funk - Protecting Your Privacy38:08 - Favorite Sound39:09 - Cryptid Corner43:34 - Wild Nines46:58 - Grandparent Stories54:17 - Riddle Answer54:34 - Preview of episode 755:02 - Call for Submissions55:27 - Credits55:57 - Blooperswildinterest.com
In this episode we talk to the heroes at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya who rescue orphaned baby elephants, raising them until they can return to the wild. They tell us all about a special baby elephant named Toto. We’re also joined by musician, historian, and creator of the Brooklyn Folk Festival, Eli Smith. He talks about his life in folk music, plays us the same song on two very different banjos, and explains the competition he invented that involves tossing banjos into Brooklyn’s murky Gowanus Canal (if you have an iPhone or Apple device, be sure to check out his banjo toss video game). Next we hit the slopes with Ariana and learn about the history, hard work, and thrill of ski racing in Vermont. We also get a report from our on-the-ground correspondent Nola, who walks us through the city of New Orleans with all its special flavors and sounds. Not to be outdone, Bobby the Bigfoot returns to chat with Evan and (try to) play a banjo. Plus, we have our usual favorite sounds, jokes, riddles, and general hijinks. It’s wild!Timestamps for this episode are available below. Parents: visit our website to help your kids contribute jokes or favorite sounds, or to send us a message: www.wildinterest.com/submissionsTimestamps:(0:00) Episode 5 Intro(1:11) NOLA in New Orleans(5:09) Favorite Sound(5:56) Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage (13:30) Riddle Question(13:49) Taste Explained(17:57) Grandparent Story(22:49) Ski Racing on Stowe Mountain(25:41) Bobby the Bigfoot Calls In (27:32) Cryptid Corner(29:53) Eli Smith Banjo(38:26) Jokes(39:23) Bobby the Bigfoot On Banjo(40:20) Riddle Answer(40:42) Episode 6 Previewwildinterest.com
Do you speak “kid?” We do! Wild Interest is the new podcast created and hosted completely by kids. Sibling creators Nichole and Evan and their crew of kid contributors invite listeners to learn about the beauty and mystery of the world from a child’s point of view. The series covers science, fun facts, natural mysteries and more — episodes are as eclectic and wondrous as your child's mind! In addition to on-the-ground reporting, kids host engaging one-on-one interviews with amazing guests from grammy award winning composers, to star NFL quarterbacks, to Nobel winning scientists. Segments like Grandparent Stories invite young listeners to share inspiring conversations that span generations. In My Favorite Sound, kids from all over the world share field recordings of sounds they love. Jokes, riddles, and other hijinks are woven into every episode. Rooted in the essential human tradition of storytelling, Wild Interest is a celebration of the wisdom, curiosity, and creativity of children. Listen on your next car ride and enjoy the magic that happens when kids are inspired by other kids. It’s wild!