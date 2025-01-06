#205: Dan Martell—How to Buy Back Your Time So You Can Earn More While Working Way Less

Countless business owners unknowingly build a “prison” around themselves — a business that only works if they’re doing all the work. Every problem is their problem. Every fire is their fire. They’re working 60, 70, 80 hours a week — and for what? This is the hidden trap that swallows countless business owners whole. Here’s the truth: if you don’t break out of this cycle, you’ll end up resenting the very thing you created. So how can you effectively hand off critical tasks without your business falling apart? In today’s episode, hosts Bobby Richards and James Sweeting sit down with Dan Martell, one of the most sought-after business coaches and author of "Buy Back Your Time," to discuss how to escape the owner’s trap. Dan shares his practical strategies and frameworks like the Buyback Principle, the 10-80-10 Rule, and the Camcorder Method — all designed to help you step back, scale up, and love your business again. If you’ve ever felt like your business owns you, tune in and learn how to regain control, grow sustainably, and finally build a business you don’t grow to hate. -- BIG NEWS! After three amazing years, the Business Made Simple Podcast will be ending, and starting January 6, 2025, this feed will become home to an exciting new show: Why That Worked – Presented by StoryBrand.AI, hosted by Donald Miller. It’s been an honor providing you with the tools and frameworks to help you become a better business owner, and this new podcast will continue giving incredible value with actionable insights you can immediately apply. Stay subscribed to this feed so you don’t miss a single episode of Why That Worked starting January 6, 2025! FIND AND FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Instagram.com/BusinessMadeSimple