Why That Worked – Presented by StoryBrand.ai

#1: Frameworks—The Invisible Structure Behind Every Great Idea
Whether you realize it or not, frameworks structure the world around us. They help us make decisions faster, simplify complex processes, and are the reason so many bestselling books and billion-dollar businesses succeed. Without clear frameworks, progress can feel chaotic and goals seem unattainable. So, why are frameworks so effective, and how can you create one to make life and business simpler? In this debut episode of Why That Worked, hosts Donald Miller and Kyle Reed dive into the art and science of frameworks. They break down why frameworks are the driving force behind countless world-changing ideas and reveal how thought leaders, entrepreneurs, or anyone aiming for more clarity can leverage them. Listen in and discover how to turn your ideas into actionable frameworks that inspire success. Unlock the power of a framework that works—the StoryBrand Framework at StoryBrand.ai. Trusted by thousands of businesses to create clear, effective messaging, it’s your turn to put it to work. Go to StoryBrand.ai to have it write your marketing and messaging assets for you! -- Building a StoryBrand 2.0 is Now Available Make your marketing and messaging work with the StoryBrand framework—and you can do that with the updated version of the book, Building a StoryBrand 2.0, now available! In a world filled with constant, on-demand distractions, it’s harder than ever for businesses to cut through the noise and connect with their customers. Building a StoryBrand 2.0 equips you with the proven, perfected StoryBrand framework, giving you the tools to clarify your message and effectively engage your audience. This updated edition, Donald Miller deepens the original teachings with new insights and cutting-edge tools to transform how you communicate your unique value, helping your business stand out and grow. Order Building a StoryBrand 2.0 now on Amazon or wherever you buy books!
Why That Worked PREVIEW—A New Podcast You Can’t Miss
Starting January 6, 2025, the Business Made Simple Podcast feed will become home to an exciting new show: Why That Worked – Presented by StoryBrand.ai, hosted by Donald Miller, creator of the StoryBrand framework. Have you ever wondered why some brands, trends, or products become massive successes while others fade into obscurity? That's exactly what this podcast will explore. Each week, Donald Miller, creator of the StoryBrand framework, and co-host Kyle Reed uncover the strategies behind the world's biggest wins, breaking them down into clear, actionable insights you can use to create your own success. In this preview, you'll hear Don and Kyle dive into "Why Frameworks Work." From the StoryBrand Framework to recipes for baking bread, frameworks are everywhere, and they're the backbone of success. Start learning what makes them so effective and how to create and use frameworks to elevate your own business. Don't miss this new way to think about success—and how to achieve it.
#207: Geoff Woods—How to Use AI as a Strategic Partner to Grow Your Business
AI is revolutionizing the way businesses operate—but how do you harness it effectively without getting lost in the noise? In this final episode of the Business Made Simple Podcast, Bobby Richards and James Sweeting sit down with Geoff Woods, author of The AI-Driven Leader, to unpack the practical ways small business owners can leverage AI as a strategic thought partner. Geoff shares the essential mindset shifts needed to embrace AI, from reframing limiting beliefs to asking the right questions that unlock its true potential. Discover how prompts like "How can AI help me solve this problem?" can help you design AI interactions that enhance decision-making, streamline workflows, and uncover non-obvious solutions. As we wrap up the Business Made Simple Podcast, we want to thank you for joining us on this incredible journey of becoming better business owners. This final episode offers actionable strategies to help you adopt AI, amplify your impact, and future-proof your business—proving it's never the end, just the beginning of what's next. Access more resources from Geoff at AILeadership.com.
#206: Hal Elrod—Simple Morning Habits That Can Change Your Life Before Breakfast
Life's curveballs can leave you feeling out of control, burned out, and off your game. And when your mornings feel chaotic, the rest of your day never seems to recover. Most people start their day hitting snooze, reacting to problems, and dragging themselves to work. But what if you could take back your mornings and start every day with clarity, purpose, and motivation? Imagine how much more you could accomplish if you were already firing on all cylinders before 9 a.m. In this week's episode, Bobby Richards and James Sweeting sit down with Hal Elrod, best-selling author of The Miracle Morning. Hal shares the powerful SAVERS framework — 6 daily habits that can revitalize your mornings and change your life. You'll learn how to overcome adversity, build emotional resilience, and design a morning routine that supports your mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Listen in to discover how a small shift in the first hours of your day can spark massive change in your life and business! Go to MiracleMorning.com to learn how to start upgrading your morning routine.
#205: Dan Martell—How to Buy Back Your Time So You Can Earn More While Working Way Less
Countless business owners unknowingly build a "prison" around themselves — a business that only works if they're doing all the work. Every problem is their problem. Every fire is their fire. They're working 60, 70, 80 hours a week — and for what? This is the hidden trap that swallows countless business owners whole. Here's the truth: if you don't break out of this cycle, you'll end up resenting the very thing you created. So how can you effectively hand off critical tasks without your business falling apart? In today's episode, hosts Bobby Richards and James Sweeting sit down with Dan Martell, one of the most sought-after business coaches and author of "Buy Back Your Time," to discuss how to escape the owner's trap. Dan shares his practical strategies and frameworks like the Buyback Principle, the 10-80-10 Rule, and the Camcorder Method — all designed to help you step back, scale up, and love your business again. If you've ever felt like your business owns you, tune in and learn how to regain control, grow sustainably, and finally build a business you don't grow to hate.
