Transform Your Health by Optimizing Your Body's Mitochondria, Bioelectricity, and Alkalinity with John Galamaga

In this episode, my guest is John Galamaga, a licensed massage therapist and certified personal trainer from the Cooper Institute in Dallas. He's also a Senior Master Instructor in LAMAS QiGong, and a foremost expert in the field of health and wellness with over 40 years of experience. Today we discuss how to leverage movement, nutrition, and other lifestyle factors to enhance your overall health. John draws from his extensive experience to share personal stories and setbacks that led him to profound insights. After a health scare during a workout and unsatisfactory answers from his cardiologist, John, 20 years old at the time, sought alternative solutions with an open mind. His journey revealed that the traditional medical approach might not be the best path to a healthier lifestyle.Building on this, we explore why high-intensity training might not be the optimal route to better health and its effects on mitochondrial function. We then discuss science backed practices that enhance mitochondrial health, which have yet to emerge in the mainstream fitness world.We also discuss proper stretching techniques, the idea of a "one diet fits all" approach, ancient practices of Qigong and sungazing, electromagnetic therapy, and he challenges common misconceptions within the health space. We close the discussion with actionable steps and key takeaways to help you kickstart and further your health journey. Full Show Notes Here.Follow The Whole Health Podcast on Instagram @wholehealthpodTime Stamps: 00:00 Introduction 03:19 John Galamaga06:00 Switch to a Plant-Based Diet08:31 Becoming a Personal Trainer 09:27 Active Isolated Stretching (AIS)13:08 Opening a Health Foods Store15:20 AIS vs. Static Stretching 19:57 Injury & Surgical Prevention with AIS21:32 Benefits of QiGong and Improving Qi Flow 25:37 Fast Movements are Doing More Harm than Good27:38 Lifelong Endurance Exercise and its Relation with Coronary Atherosclerosis31:43 QiGong 34:25 Llamas Qigong38:41 Viewing the Body as an Electrical Unit, Body Voltage 41:23 Sungazing 46:03 Magnet Therapy & William Philpott49:01 Negative Magnetic Field 51:36 Does a One Size Fits All Diet Exist? 54:34 The Culprit: An Acid Diet 55:29 Can You Strive on an Animal-Based Diet?57:15 Fruit: a Mold Issue 59:05 The Organic vs. Non-Organic Debate 01:02:47 Understanding Gut Health and its Impact on Well-being01:04:24 Mushrooms: A Double-Edged Sword01:06:52 Actionable Steps 01:11:37 Thank You