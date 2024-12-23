Godfather of Quantum Biology: Upbringing, Huberman, Light, Water, & Magnetism | Dr. Jack Kruse
In this episode, my guest is Dr. Jack Kruse, a respected neurosurgeon and CEO of the Kruse Longevity Center. Dr. Kruse is a leading voice in the health and wellness space, known for his innovative approach to understanding human biology through the lenses of light, water, and magnetism. His work challenges conventional medical paradigms, providing a fresh perspective on how our environment shapes our health. Today, we discuss Jack's upbringing–from childhood to academia. We also cover the moment I asked Dr. Andrew Huberman, in front of thousands of people, about his takeaway from the 7-hour-long podcast he was on with Jack and Rick Rubin. We then covered specific questions I had on light, water, and magnetism, highlighting researchers such as Arturo Solís Herrera, Gerald Pollack, and William H. Philpott. Full Show Notes HereWhole Health Podcast On Instagram @wholehealthpod Time Stamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:50 Jack Kruse & His Upbringing 03:39 Elementary School Experience 05:42 Teenage Jack Kruse 07:52 Journey in Academia 27:21 Becoming Alpha Jack & Running Naked 32:55 Growing up as a Catholic & the Belief in God 34:56 Jack's Curiosity and Ability to Question 36:13 Does Jack Believe in God?37:12 Asking Andrew Huberman about Jack Kruse 37:22 Jack Asks me My Thoughts on Huberman's Response 38:20 Why Andrew Responded the Way He Did 39:56 Jack on The HubermanLab Podcast 41:12 Huberman to Leave Stanford 43:13 MK Ultra 9.046:23 Video of Rick, Andrew, & Jack Podcast / Dynamic in the Room 49:19 Dr. Alexis Cowan 51:28 The Podcast's Impact on Me 53: 26 Rick Rubin's Goal With The Podcast 53:52 Light58:05 ATP01:00:46 Dr. Alexis Cowan's Princeton Light Lab (Alexis & Nicole Shanahan Watch This)01:03:04 Magnetism 01:07:02 Audience Questions 01:07:14 The Fabians01:10:20 The Drones 01:13:11 Moon Light 01:14:41 Platypuses Glow Under UV 01:15:56 Hyperberic Oxygen Therapy / Alternatives 01:22:52 Buy Floor-Plan to Jack's House 1:23:27 Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?01:24:20 Thank You
Transform Your Health by Optimizing Your Body's Mitochondria, Bioelectricity, and Alkalinity with John Galamaga
In this episode, my guest is John Galamaga, a licensed massage therapist and certified personal trainer from the Cooper Institute in Dallas. He's also a Senior Master Instructor in LAMAS QiGong, and a foremost expert in the field of health and wellness with over 40 years of experience. Today we discuss how to leverage movement, nutrition, and other lifestyle factors to enhance your overall health. John draws from his extensive experience to share personal stories and setbacks that led him to profound insights. After a health scare during a workout and unsatisfactory answers from his cardiologist, John, 20 years old at the time, sought alternative solutions with an open mind. His journey revealed that the traditional medical approach might not be the best path to a healthier lifestyle.Building on this, we explore why high-intensity training might not be the optimal route to better health and its effects on mitochondrial function. We then discuss science backed practices that enhance mitochondrial health, which have yet to emerge in the mainstream fitness world.We also discuss proper stretching techniques, the idea of a "one diet fits all" approach, ancient practices of Qigong and sungazing, electromagnetic therapy, and he challenges common misconceptions within the health space. We close the discussion with actionable steps and key takeaways to help you kickstart and further your health journey. Full Show Notes Here.Follow The Whole Health Podcast on Instagram @wholehealthpodTime Stamps: 00:00 Introduction 03:19 John Galamaga06:00 Switch to a Plant-Based Diet08:31 Becoming a Personal Trainer 09:27 Active Isolated Stretching (AIS)13:08 Opening a Health Foods Store15:20 AIS vs. Static Stretching 19:57 Injury & Surgical Prevention with AIS21:32 Benefits of QiGong and Improving Qi Flow 25:37 Fast Movements are Doing More Harm than Good27:38 Lifelong Endurance Exercise and its Relation with Coronary Atherosclerosis31:43 QiGong 34:25 Llamas Qigong38:41 Viewing the Body as an Electrical Unit, Body Voltage 41:23 Sungazing 46:03 Magnet Therapy & William Philpott49:01 Negative Magnetic Field 51:36 Does a One Size Fits All Diet Exist? 54:34 The Culprit: An Acid Diet 55:29 Can You Strive on an Animal-Based Diet?57:15 Fruit: a Mold Issue 59:05 The Organic vs. Non-Organic Debate 01:02:47 Understanding Gut Health and its Impact on Well-being01:04:24 Mushrooms: A Double-Edged Sword01:06:52 Actionable Steps 01:11:37 Thank You
Hi, my name is Jonathan Jarecki. I am a young student passionate about health and helping others find answers through evidence-based wellness.My hope for this podcast is to bring zero-cost content and science-backed information to the general public.My goal with the podcast is to decentralize health, placing it in the hands of the individual and shedding light on the underlying causes of dis-ease. I take a preventative, holistic, and decentralized approach to wellness.Knowledge is power. The more knowledge we absorb, the more independent we can become, the more we can move away from centralized medicine.☀️ Podcast coming soon ☀️
Welcome to the Whole Health Podcast. In the episodes, I discuss a host of topics related to health, wellness, science, decentralized medicine, and optimal living. I get the opportunity to speak with and learn from brilliant, forward thinking individuals dedicated to health and science.