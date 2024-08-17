The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

In The Face Of Such Unprecedented Lawlessness, What Can We The People Do?
I sat down with Robert Weissman, President of Public Citizen (citizen.org) to discuss how citizens and the courts can best and most effectively stop what Musk and Trump are doing. We've never seen such a brazen, lawless convergence of concentrated corporate & government power. But we must fight back. Have a listen.
Congress, Do Your Job! Investigate Elon Musk. Now!
So the state department just agreed to buy $400 million worth of Tesla's? Hello? Can you say conflict of interest? So the guy who is currently in charge of the federal government also has government contracts for all of his companies? Hello? Audit his companies? Transparency? Overt corruption and HUGE conflicts of interest. Right out in the open. Here's the beauty: Do the people care?
According To Trump, Musk, and MAGA, America just sucks
If you actually listen to Trump and Musk every day - our military sucks, the deep state controls our justice dept and the FBI, there is no independent media, the federal government is all fraudsters and bad bureaucrats, even the judiciary is corrupt. According to Trump/Trumpism, America just sucks. But yet…he got elected saying all of this. And elections have consequences.
Hey MAGA, If You Want To Get Rid Of The Constitution, Have The Balls To Say So
So many Trump supporters keep asking me every day - how come some judge can just overrule what a president wants to do? What's the point of even having elections Joe? The point? The point is the Constitution. We're either gonna have one and follow it, or we aren't. It's clear to me that that's what MAGA wants, they just don't have the balls to say it.
The Beauty Of Donald Trump
Trump and Vance made clear over the weekend that they're not happy the courts are holding up most of his executive actions. They've signaled that they'll ignore court rulings. If Trump can successfully do that, then we are no longer a democracy or a nation of laws. We must not let him.
America, we gotta get back to doing what's expected of us as free citizens in this democracy. That means being tolerant, being respectful, staying informed, and being engaged. I'm former Congressman Joe Walsh. Follow me here and join the millions of Americans who are renewing their social contract with each other. The social contract. It's on us.