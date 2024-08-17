The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

In The Face Of Such Unprecedented Lawlessness, What Can We The People Do?

I sat down with Robert Weissman, President of Public Citizen (citizen.org) to discuss how citizens and the courts can best and most effectively stop what Musk and Trump are doing. We've never seen such a brazen, lawless convergence of concentrated corporate & government power. But we must fight back. Have a listen.