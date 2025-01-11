Clarence Maclin: From Sing Sing to the Silver Screen

How can art transform a life? For Clarence Maclin, the answer unfolded during his incarceration at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. Through a program called Rehabilitation Through the Arts, he used theater as a way to process trauma onstage and off. Now starring in the A24 film "Sing Sing", Clarence tells us what it was like acting out his own story on the big screen. Plus, how a more compassionate justice system doesn't just transform the lives of incarcerated people – it strengthens society when they return as productive, creative and empowered community members. To learn more about Rehabilitation Through the Arts, visit rta-arts.org. Also be sure to check out the film, "Sing Sing," wherever you can.