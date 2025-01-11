Clarence Maclin: From Sing Sing to the Silver Screen
How can art transform a life? For Clarence Maclin, the answer unfolded during his incarceration at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. Through a program called Rehabilitation Through the Arts, he used theater as a way to process trauma onstage and off. Now starring in the A24 film "Sing Sing", Clarence tells us what it was like acting out his own story on the big screen. Plus, how a more compassionate justice system doesn't just transform the lives of incarcerated people – it strengthens society when they return as productive, creative and empowered community members. To learn more about Rehabilitation Through the Arts, visit rta-arts.org. Also be sure to check out the film, "Sing Sing," wherever you can.
30:09
Christina Dent: A Christian Mom's Journey to Rethinking Drug Policy
What transforms a tough-on-crime conservative Christian from Mississippi into a powerful advocate for drug policy reform? For Christina Dent, it was her experience as a foster mom. That launched her on a path to found End It For Good, an organization fighting to revolutionize America's approach to drugs. From sharing her personal story to working with lawmakers, Christina challenges us to question our assumptions about drugs and addiction and imagine a different path forward. To learn more about Christina's story and how to get involved, check out her book, Curious: A Foster Mom's Discovery of an Unexpected Solution to Drugs and Addiction, and visit enditforgood.com
33:00
When It Clicked (Official Trailer)
What do a Nike executive, a conservative Christian foster mom, and a death row warden have in common? For all of these people, they had a moment when their thinking about justice and safety changed. Hear host Ana Zamora – founder of The Just Trust – talk with business leaders, advocates, actors, and unexpected changemakers to learn about when it all clicked for them, and what they're doing about it. From Lemonada Media and The Just Trust. Coming January 29th.
What’s it like to spend years in a state penitentiary and then make it big in Hollywood? What makes a death row warden become a leading voice in prison reform? How does a conservative Christian in the deep South decide we can’t incarcerate our way out of a drug crisis? For all of these people, they had a moment when their thinking about justice and safety changed. In this series, host Ana Zamora – founder of The Just Trust – sits down with business leaders, advocates, actors, artists, and unexpected changemakers to learn about when it all clicked for them, and what they’re doing about it. From Lemonada Media and The Just Trust.