Welcome to the debut episode of "What's News With You?," with stand-up comedians Josh Johnson, Ashley Gavin, special guest Geoffrey Asmus, and YOU, where we report the news that ISN'T in the news! On today's episode, the news team updates us on courtesy milk for whites, being mistaken for other celebrities, and moms going after Kamala Harris. YOU, our listeners, update us on car crashes in Ohio. Josh investigates adult diapers made for punk rockers. Ashley rants on the decline of Dunkin' Donuts.
Kendrick Lamar x Taylor Swift Diss Track, Witch Hunt in Pennsylvania | WNWY #2 (feat. Chris Higgins)
On this episode of "What's News With You?," stand-up comedians Josh Johnson, Ashley Gavin, Chris Higgins, and YOU decide to serve up some BEEF! The news team updates us on wholesome family moments, haunted hotels, and performing for people who hate performing. YOU, our field reporters, update us on literal witch hunts in Pennsylvania and stray dogs gaining fame. Josh investigates a potential new diss track from Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. Ashley rants on impending doom by meteor.
What's News With You?
What's News With You? The only news show covering what's not in the news. We take your call in's about news in your community and react. We also cover stories that will never make it to the front page of any publication, and our own personal news.
