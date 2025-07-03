Kamala Harris Allegations, Ohio Burning & Dunkin’ Donuts Closing? | WNWY #1 (feat. Geoffrey Asmus)

Welcome to the debut episode of "What's News With You?," with stand-up comedians Josh Johnson, Ashley Gavin, special guest Geoffrey Asmus, and YOU, where we report the news that ISN'T in the news! On today's episode, the news team updates us on courtesy milk for whites, being mistaken for other celebrities, and moms going after Kamala Harris. YOU, our listeners, update us on car crashes in Ohio. Josh investigates adult diapers made for punk rockers. Ashley rants on the decline of Dunkin' Donuts.