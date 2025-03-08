Welcome to the very first episode of What They Don’t Tell You… But We Will, with Emily and Matt Norris. Join us as we pull back the curtain on parenting, marriage, and everything in between, with plenty of laughs and brutal honesty along the way.
In this episode, we’re diving into:
✅ The three biggest things we wish we’d known before becoming parents
✅ Why naps are not worth obsessing over (trust us, we’ve been there)
✅ How parenting styles clash and why teamwork is the secret to surviving the chaos
✅ Matt’s Moan of the Week – where he lets loose on his latest grievance
✅ Our most embarrassing parenting story ever (seriously, why are we sharing this?)
Expect some classic British sarcasm, plenty of real talk, and a behind-the-scenes look at the things no one tells you about raising kids. Whether you are a new parent, a seasoned pro, or just here for the fun, you are in the right place.
Listen now and let us know – what is something you wish you had known before becoming a parent?
Email us: [email protected]
for feedback, funny stories or partnerships.