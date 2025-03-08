Powered by RND
Emily Norris
Join Emily and Matt Norris as they pull back the curtain on real-life parenting, the highs and lows of marriage, and everything in between. With 20 years toget...
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationships

  • Sleep, Tantrums, and Teamwork
    Welcome to the very first episode of What They Don’t Tell You… But We Will, with Emily and Matt Norris. Join us as we pull back the curtain on parenting, marriage, and everything in between, with plenty of laughs and brutal honesty along the way. In this episode, we’re diving into: ✅ The three biggest things we wish we’d known before becoming parents ✅ Why naps are not worth obsessing over (trust us, we’ve been there) ✅ How parenting styles clash and why teamwork is the secret to surviving the chaos ✅ Matt’s Moan of the Week – where he lets loose on his latest grievance ✅ Our most embarrassing parenting story ever (seriously, why are we sharing this?) Expect some classic British sarcasm, plenty of real talk, and a behind-the-scenes look at the things no one tells you about raising kids. Whether you are a new parent, a seasoned pro, or just here for the fun, you are in the right place. Listen now and let us know – what is something you wish you had known before becoming a parent? Email us: [email protected] for feedback, funny stories or partnerships. 
    --------  
    33:56
  • Welcome to...What They Don’t Tell You (but we will!)
    Join Emily and Matt Norris as they pull back the curtain on real-life parenting, the highs and lows of marriage, and everything in between. With 20 years together, three kids, a dog, and a home renovation under their belts, Emily brings her signature positivity and practical tips, while Matt keeps things grounded with his honest, often humorous, dad’s-eye view. Expect raw and relatable chats, lessons learned (and mistakes made), and the advice they wish they had heard sooner. Whether you’re in the thick of parenting or just love a good family chat, What They Don’t Tell You (but we will) is here to tell you what no one else does – with warmth, wit, and a touch of British moaning. Parenting, marriage, and family life – no one hands you a manual, but we’re here to share what we’ve learned along the way. New episodes every Monday
    --------  
    1:20

Join Emily and Matt Norris as they pull back the curtain on real-life parenting, the highs and lows of marriage, and everything in between. With 20 years together, three kids, a dog, and a home renovation under their belts, Emily brings her signature positivity and practical tips, while Matt keeps things grounded with his honest, often humorous, dad’s-eye view. Expect raw and relatable chats, lessons learned (and mistakes made), and the advice they wish they had heard sooner. Whether you’re in the thick of parenting or just love a good family chat, What They Don’t Tell You (but we will!) is here to tell you what no one else does – with warmth, wit, and a touch of British moaning. Parenting, marriage, and family life – no one hands you a manual, but we’re here to share what we’ve learned along the way. New episodes every Monday
