Join Emily and Matt Norris as they pull back the curtain on real-life parenting, the highs and lows of marriage, and everything in between. With 20 years together, three kids, a dog, and a home renovation under their belts, Emily brings her signature positivity and practical tips, while Matt keeps things grounded with his honest, often humorous, dad’s-eye view. Expect raw and relatable chats, lessons learned (and mistakes made), and the advice they wish they had heard sooner. Whether you’re in the thick of parenting or just love a good family chat, What They Don’t Tell You (but we will) is here to tell you what no one else does – with warmth, wit, and a touch of British moaning. Parenting, marriage, and family life – no one hands you a manual, but we’re here to share what we’ve learned along the way. New episodes every Monday