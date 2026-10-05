How do you exercise your constitutional right to vote when you don’t have a mailbox, an ID, or a fixed address?

In this episode of What the Helena?, host Caleb Klaus sits down with David Quattrocchi, an organizer with the Unhoused Neighbors Union in Missoula. Together, they break down how housing insecurity acts as a structural form of voter suppression; from loss of critical documents during encampment sweeps to $500 urban camping fines that trap working people in the legal system.

David shares how the Unhoused Neighbors Union is building cross-class solidarity, why community organizing relies on those with lived experience, and what concrete federal and local policy changes are actually needed to guarantee housing justice for all Montanans.

🔗Get involved with Forward Montana: forwardmontana.org

🏠Learn more about the Unhoused Neighbors Union: UNU Missoula on Instagram