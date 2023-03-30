Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to What the Helena in the App
Listen to What the Helena in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
What the Helena

What the Helena

Podcast What the Helena
Podcast What the Helena

What the Helena

Forward Montana
add
What the Helena is a podcast from Forward Montana that attempts to answer the questions: what the hell is going on in the Montana State Legislature, and why sho... More
Government
What the Helena is a podcast from Forward Montana that attempts to answer the questions: what the hell is going on in the Montana State Legislature, and why sho... More

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • SINE DIE! Reflecting on the 2023 Legislative Session
    Well, we’ve made it. After five long months, a slew of national news headlines, and a nearly unfathomable number of bills and resolutions passed, the 68th Montana Legislative Session is finally, blessedly over. So what comes next?  First, we rest. Then, we continue– with municipal elections this fall, communities to build back up, and rulemaking processes that will determine how these new laws are implemented, there’s a long road ahead of us. We hope you’ll join us. For this week’s wrap-up episode of What the Helena, we decided to focus less on the nuts and bolts of policy change (although that’s in here, too) and more on our advocacy team’s experience watching the legislative session unfold. In a system that can feel so dehumanizing, it feels more important than ever to bring everything back to what ought to matter most: the people of Montana. So, here it is: sine die! Big shoutout to Montana rapper and producer, Farch, for blessing the world and our show with Party Rock Matt Regier. This episode was hosted by Forward Montana's Legislative Advocacy Team: Kat Elam, Chloe Runs Behind, Zach Mangels, and Izzy Milch. This episode was edited by Cassidy Reeves and Izzy Milch. You can follow along with our work and everything that comes next on Instagram and Twitter @forward_montana and online at forwardmontana.org.
    5/10/2023
    29:32
  • 4/20 Special: Weed Is for Everyone with Max Savage Levenson
    We're thrilled to present a very special holiday episode of What the Helena! To celebrate 4/20, Izzy sat down with Max Savage Levenson, a journalist covering cannabis policy in the state and the man behind Big Sky Chat House. Topics include updates on the state of weed policy in Montana (and this legislature's proposed changes to that landscape), federal movement on cannabis regulation, and our legislative dream blunt rotations. Through it all, one thing is clear: weed has the power to unite us across difference. You can follow Forward Montana on Instagram and Twitter @forward_montana. Learn more about us at forwardmontana.org. This episode was hosted by Izzy Milch, and edited by Cassidy Reeves and Izzy Milch.
    4/20/2023
    58:42
  • Ep. 12: Constitutional Changes and Another Zombie Bill
    This week, we cover some of the legislature's proposed amendments to the Montana Constitution, updates on some of the anti-trans bills we've covered so far this session, and the attempted revival of the failed LR-131 measure that appeared on the 2022 ballot. Read the full What the Helena newsletter & check out all our calls to action at this link. What the Helena is hosted by Forward Montana's Advocacy Team and edited by Cassidy Reeves.
    4/19/2023
    18:34
  • Ep. 10: If It's Not Broken, Don't "Fix" It
    We're back from transmittal break and off to the races! The second half of the session has already brought a handful of proposals to amend Montana's Constitution (a Constitution that Montanans overwhelmingly want to preserve). We discuss these amendments, partisan gerrymandering, some of the controversial bills already being heard in their second chamber, and more on this episode of What the Helena! To read the full What the Helena newsletter and check out this week's calls to action, follow this link. If you’re looking for an opportunity to make your voice heard in community, look no further! Forward Montana is hosting weekly Monday night “Write for our Rights” gatherings, where we discuss the bills moving that week and take action together. RSVP here for the Zoom link, and we’ll see you there! You can follow Forward Montana on Instagram and Twitter @forward_montana. Learn more about us at forwardmontana.org. What the Helena is hosted by Forward Montana's Advocacy Team and edited by Cassidy Reeves.
    4/18/2023
    17:31
  • Ep. 11: No Place Like (A) Home with Nathan Dugan from Shelter WF
    This week is all about the money! Where's it going, and who's putting it there? We're past the transmittal deadline for general bills, which means the next couple weeks will bring their share of revenue bills, budget fights, and attempts to change Montana's Constitution. We dig into some of those proposals this week. Plus, we sat down with Nathan Dugan, co-founder of Shelter WF. We talk about some of the housing-related legislation moving through the legislature, how Shelter WF went from a homegrown organization to the driving force between one of the biggest housing reform bills of the session, and more! Learn more about Shelter WF and their work at https://www.shelterwf.org/. Forward Montana is on Instagram and Twitter @forward_montana. You can learn more about us at forwardmontana.org. What the Helena is hosted by Forward Montana's Issue Advocacy Team. This episode was edited by Izzy Milch (with immense gratitude for Cassidy's hard work doing this every week!).
    3/30/2023
    50:12

More Government podcasts

About What the Helena

What the Helena is a podcast from Forward Montana that attempts to answer the questions: what the hell is going on in the Montana State Legislature, and why should I give a shit? Each week, we will provide updates on the goings-on at the Capitol, as well as tell listeners exactly what they can do to make their voices heard.
Podcast website

Listen to What the Helena, The Beat with Ari Melber and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

What the Helena

What the Helena

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

What the Helena: Podcasts in Family