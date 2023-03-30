SINE DIE! Reflecting on the 2023 Legislative Session

Well, we’ve made it. After five long months, a slew of national news headlines, and a nearly unfathomable number of bills and resolutions passed, the 68th Montana Legislative Session is finally, blessedly over. So what comes next? First, we rest. Then, we continue– with municipal elections this fall, communities to build back up, and rulemaking processes that will determine how these new laws are implemented, there’s a long road ahead of us. We hope you’ll join us. For this week’s wrap-up episode of What the Helena, we decided to focus less on the nuts and bolts of policy change (although that’s in here, too) and more on our advocacy team’s experience watching the legislative session unfold. In a system that can feel so dehumanizing, it feels more important than ever to bring everything back to what ought to matter most: the people of Montana. So, here it is: sine die! Big shoutout to Montana rapper and producer, Farch, for blessing the world and our show with Party Rock Matt Regier. This episode was hosted by Forward Montana's Legislative Advocacy Team: Kat Elam, Chloe Runs Behind, Zach Mangels, and Izzy Milch. This episode was edited by Cassidy Reeves and Izzy Milch. You can follow along with our work and everything that comes next on Instagram and Twitter @forward_montana and online at forwardmontana.org.