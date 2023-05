What Is From 'Cast? A Podcast About "From" on MGM+

32. Conversation with Shaun Majumder a.k.a Father Khatri

What is FROM'Cast interviewed Shaun Majumder on his life in the business throughout the years as well as his reappearance in #season2 of #from where he reprise his role as Father Khatri. He talks about why he shows up now as well as weighs in on what is happening in the bigger storyline. Shaun is an actor on the show but is also a superfan and share his theories and process when he was on the show.

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.