What Is From 'Cast? A Podcast About "From" on MGM+

MGM+ series From, is trippy, terrifying, and mysterious, with great characters and a Lost-meets-horror vibe to it. Come inside before it gets dark and listen al... More
Episode 36 Conversation with Chloe Van Landschoot a.k.a Kristi
After one of the most game changing episodes of the season Lizzie sits down with Chloe Van Landschoot a.k.a Kristi, to talk about the hit series 'FROM' on MGM+. Set in a nightmarish town in middle America, 'FROM' follows the residents as they struggle to survive both the threats of the surrounding forest and the town's sinister grip that traps anyone who enters. Van Landschoot character, Kristi, is in the middle of a love triangle as well as trying to keep everyone alive since she is in charge of the clinic. We come to find out her partner from back home Mari has a drug problem and started to steal drugs. Don't miss out to hear Van Landschoot's insights into the making of 'FROM' and her experience portraying such a complex character.
5/30/2023
6:35
Episode 35 Conversation with Corteon Moore a.k.a Ellis
What is From'Cast sat down with Corteon Moore a.k.a Ellis on the @mgmplus FROM. He talks episode 206 and Ellis's journey from the start. In this exclusive interview, What is FROM'Cast asked him what #fromily means as well as shoot one of his biggest scenes at the clinic. Don't miss this rare interview with one of the Hottest actors in the FROM world where he give you firsthand what he was thinking on set
5/29/2023
6:19
Episode 34 FROM Season 2 Episode 6 "PAS DE DEUX”
Support the showFROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.You to can become part of our show by showing your support. https://www.buzzsprout.com/2182864/supportEtsy Shop : WhatisFromShop You can connect with us by comment below or send emails and voicemails to [email protected] https://www.instagram.com/wfromcast/https://twitter.com/wfromcastTIKTOC: whatisfromcastYou can find our contact info and all our other shows at: www.podcastica.com Check out Lizzie on Brains Gone Bad: http://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/brainsgonebadCheck out Alex on Field to Screen:https://field2screen.buzzsprout.com/Check out Lizzie’s book series, Lizzie’s Lost Girls at: https://www.amazon.com/Lizzies-Lost-Girls-Digest-Unfolding-ebook/dp/B07CRNST3G/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2P2WMZ5PPSVD4&keywords=lizzie%27s+lost+girls&qid=1662164709&sprefix=lizzie%27s+lo%2Caps%2C92&sr=8-3Podcastica. Fun, in-depth talk about great TV.
5/29/2023
1:25:26
33."Lullaby" (S2,Ep.5)
The What is FROM'cast with Alex & Lizzie talk a deep dive into @mgmplus #from (S2,Ep.5) "Lullaby". The town reacts to Sara's return while Boyd defends his decision. Check out https://itsafandomthingpod.com/
5/21/2023
1:32:11
32. Conversation with Shaun Majumder a.k.a Father Khatri
What is FROM'Cast interviewed Shaun Majumder on his life in the business throughout the years as well as his reappearance in #season2 of #from where he reprise his role as Father Khatri. He talks about why he shows up now as well as weighs in on what is happening in the bigger storyline. Shaun is an actor on the show but is also a superfan and share his theories and process when he was on the show. Alex & Lizzie talk about about the growth of the show since moving to @mgmplus #itssundayitsFROMDAY
About What Is From 'Cast? A Podcast About "From" on MGM+
MGM+ series From, is trippy, terrifying, and mysterious, with great characters and a Lost-meets-horror vibe to it. Come inside before it gets dark and listen along with Lizzie and Alex as we try to figure out what the hell is going on in From!
We're Podcastica, and we've been doing episode-by-episode deep dives into amazing TV shows for over a decade now. Check out our other fare at Podcastica.com. Ding ding ding!