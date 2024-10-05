Ask anyone in LA who the most famous Winkler is and you’ll leave them hard pressed for an answer. Meet Stacey and Zoe… the Winklers behind THE Winkler. He m...

Papa Winkler joins Zoe and he's giving her a hard time about her once very untidy lifestyle. He shares all about the famous family's heritage, including their special holiday traditions and details what it was like for his family living in Germany when the Nazi's invaded.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What was it REALLY like growing up as siblings with a famous father? Zoe and her brother Max give a surprising answer while recalling some sensitive moments involving Jenny Craig and McDonald's. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

There's something to be said about being the favorite daughter, but not the favorite child, right? Zoe sits down with her dad Henry to address why brother Max has always been favored over her while sharing the tough upbringing she received from her. She also tells some hilarious stories involving Max making the rounds in her friend group when they were teens and what happened when she found him inside the family's closet.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Raising a kid would be so much easier with an instruction manual, but let’s face it, that’s just not the case! Zoe welcomes child psychologist, Dr. Aliza Pressman, to discuss parental guilt and handling consequences for certain behavior. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About What In The Winkler?!

