What If Nothing’s Wrong With You?

In this episode, hosts Paula D. Atkinson and Lisa Kays delve into the intricacies of female friendships, the physical and mental challenges of menopause, and the importance of companionship in combating loneliness. They share personal stories and trips, emphasize the need for maintaining a sense of self beyond societal and familial roles, and provide humorous anecdotes about introducing classic TV shows to younger generations. This episode also highlights discussions on gender roles, the undervaluation of friendships, and the health impacts of over-functioning. Referencing Jane Fonda's advocacy and statistical data, the conversation advocates for supportive relationships and the critical role they play in women's well-being, especially during hormonal transitions.

In this episode, hosts Lisa Kays and Paula D. Atkinson discuss their personal journeys to sobriety, their complex relationships with the 12-step programs, and the cultural issues surrounding addiction recovery. They highlight how sobriety and recovery can be nuanced, personal experiences rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The episode also examines the impact of toxic relationships on mental health and well-being, drawing from real-life examples and professional insights. Additionally, they touch on the various financial burdens faced by therapists and critique systemic issues within the medical and social work fields.

Navigating Post-Election Anxiety: A Psychotherapy Perspective On November 6th, 2024, seasoned psychotherapists Lisa and Paula offer a candid and heartfelt discussion following the recent election. They share personal and professional reflections on living through multiple Trump elections and the profound impact on mental health. They stress the importance of staying in the present, processing emotions, and fighting dehumanization in daily life. Through anecdotes and insights, Lisa and Paula emphasize the need for compassion, self-awareness, and local action to navigate these turbulent times.

In this episode of 'What If Nothing Is Wrong with You,' Paula D Atkinson and Lisa K Kays tackle the topic of intuition. They share anecdotal experiences, discuss the difference between intuition and anxiety, and offer practical tips on how to trust your inner voice. They also touch on popular culture references like the TV show 'Shrinking,' the movie 'The Substance,' and a concert experience with boomer attitudes. The episode wraps up with a fun exercise to help listeners practice listening to their intuition.

Therapists Paula D Atkinson and Lisa discuss the dark roots and current issues within modern psychotherapy, focusing on its links to white supremacy, colonialism, and patriarchal systems. They explore the historical context of psychotherapy, its evolution, and how these deep-seated prejudices continue to affect the profession today. The episode also covers the significance of critical self-awareness, liberation psychology, and the importance of confronting one's own biases for personal and societal healing.

Hi! We're Paula D. Atkinson and Lisa Kays, hosts of the What If Nothing's Wrong With You? podcast, and we're so grateful you found us. We are two psychotherapists who have been in the field for a long time, and we started this podcast to invite you into our ongoing conversations that explore the mental health field, psychotherapy, freedom and sanity. We investigate the history of psychotherapy, the way it is practiced, the roots of treating "mental illness", who among us is usually diagnosable, and the ways in which perhaps psychotherapy creates more harm than healing.