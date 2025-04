Listen to What Has Government Done to Our Money? in the App

Murray N. Rothbard's most famous essay on monetary theory. Buffoonish and evil politicians, the banking cartel, the cabal that established the Federal Reserve,...

From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.

From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.

From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.

From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.

From the book What Has Government Done to Our Money? Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach.

About What Has Government Done to Our Money?

Murray N. Rothbard's most famous essay on monetary theory. Buffoonish and evil politicians, the banking cartel, the cabal that established the Federal Reserve, Lincoln's greenbacks, FDR's stealing of the gold, the Fed and the Great Depression, and so much more. Narrated by Jeff Riggenbach. Includes "The Case for a 100% Gold Dollar" by Murray N. Rothbard