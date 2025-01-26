What Drives Winning Conversations

How Do You Unlock Powerful Conversations with Your Team? With Sports Psychologist and Thinking Partner Bill Beswick
Questions From the Episode:1. Are you good or bad at asking for help? Why? And, what in your life reinforced that the most? 2. Bill said, “The health of the team is reflected on the face of the coach.” When is the last time you had unhealthy face with your team? Why?3. An important aspect of coaching is understanding when to react versus when not to? When have you not reacted but wish you would have? And, when have you reacted and wish you wouldn’t have? 4. For you personally, what are the consequences of giving your loved ones leftover energy? 5. When have you shrunk to be accepted instead of risking failure to be bold?Why do you think we’re so bad at predicting what our future self wants? Step into this conversation with sports psychologist, Bill Beswick to unpack that and much more. Brett and his long-time thinking partner dive deep into 365 Questions To Get to Know Yourself and Your Team Better. On a practical level, this episode shows you how to use the book and unlock powerful conversations with the team you lead. Download Questions HEREBook: 365 Questions To Get to Know Yourself and Your Team Better Newsletter Sign-Up MORE of What Drives Winning: → Website: http://whatdriveswinning.com → Speaking: https://whatdriveswinning.com/about-brett-ledbetter/#speaker → Books: https://whatdriveswinning.com/shop → Coaching Lab: https://whatdriveswinning.com/lab
--------
27:12
Are Players Held to A Higher Standard Than Coaches? Boston Celtics GM, Brad Stevens and Former Collegiate Football Coach, Chris Petersen
Questions from the Episode: 1: Brad said, “If you wrap your identity around trophies, it won’t be as fulfilling.” We know this on paper. So why do so many people still do it?2: Chris said if you get close and don’t achieve it, “You think: If I would have got it, everything changes. And, nothing changes.” If you knew in your heart that nothing changes, how do you think that could be a competitive advantage?3: Brad said, “Players are oftentimes held to a higher standard than coaches when it comes to selflessness.” How do you think about that thought? And, when have you see that in your own life?4: When it’s never enough, you’re always focused on what’s next. How do you prevent yourself from falling into that trap of an unfulfilling journey? What makes it hard for you personally?5: Many people will say that confidence comes from preparation. But, there’s a line of diminishing returns. What’s the best lesson you’ve learned about your line of diminishing returns?Join hosts Brett Ledbetter and Becky Burleigh as they dive into high-performance strategies with Boston Celtics GM Brad Stevens and former collegiate football coach Chris Peterson. Reflecting on interviews from a decade ago, Brad Stevens shares insights about overcoming adversity and success, maintaining an even keel, and staying focused on the next step. Chris Peterson discusses the importance of self-awareness and not wrapping one's identity around trophies. The episode explores the nuances of coaching, the significance of preparation, and the challenge of balancing personal wellbeing with professional demands. Through deep conversations, they reveal valuable lessons on leadership, preparation, and finding fulfillment beyond victories.Download Questions HERENewsletter Sign-Up MORE of What Drives Winning: → Website: http://whatdriveswinning.com → Speaking: https://whatdriveswinning.com/about-brett-ledbetter/#speaker → Books: https://whatdriveswinning.com/shop → Coaching Lab: https://whatdriveswinning.com/lab
An audio experience where modern leadership meets authenticity through thought-provoking questions; this podcast brings together Brett Ledbetter and Becky Burleigh, the co-founders of What Drives Winning. All episodes are recorded in front of a live audience for educational purposes or while working with a team. Drawing on that experience and their own work with athletes, coaches, and organizations across professional, collegiate, and youth athletics, Brett and Becky stimulate thought on the inner journey of high performance, the price of leadership and how to create an environment where people can do their best work.