What Drives Winning Conversations

How Do You Unlock Powerful Conversations with Your Team? With Sports Psychologist and Thinking Partner Bill Beswick

Questions From the Episode:1. Are you good or bad at asking for help? Why? And, what in your life reinforced that the most? 2. Bill said, "The health of the team is reflected on the face of the coach." When is the last time you had unhealthy face with your team? Why?3. An important aspect of coaching is understanding when to react versus when not to? When have you not reacted but wish you would have? And, when have you reacted and wish you wouldn't have? 4. For you personally, what are the consequences of giving your loved ones leftover energy? 5. When have you shrunk to be accepted instead of risking failure to be bold?Why do you think we're so bad at predicting what our future self wants? Step into this conversation with sports psychologist, Bill Beswick to unpack that and much more. Brett and his long-time thinking partner dive deep into 365 Questions To Get to Know Yourself and Your Team Better. On a practical level, this episode shows you how to use the book and unlock powerful conversations with the team you lead.