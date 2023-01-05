The Poker Coaching Podcast with Jonathan Little

Welcome to The Poker Coaching Podcast, hosted by Two-time WPT Champion and Player of the Year, coach, and 14-time best-selling author Jonathan Little. This podc... More
Available Episodes
5 of 543
FIX This MISTAKE In Low Stakes Cash Games! | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-15-2023
It’s easy to make mistakes at low stakes poker cash games that could be severely hurting your poker bankroll! In this poker video, Jonathan Little will share his expertise on how to avoid common mistakes in low stakes poker cash games. Jonathan provides valuable insights and poker strategies that can help poker players improve their …
FIX This MISTAKE In Low Stakes Cash Games! | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-15-2023 Read More »
The post FIX This MISTAKE In Low Stakes Cash Games! | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-15-2023 first appeared on Jonathan Little.
Daniel Negreanu took on the challenger Eric Persson in the 4th edition of the High Stakes Duel hosted by PokerGO in the studio in Las Vegas. Both players put up $50,000 with the winner earning themselves an impressive $100,000! Jonathan agrees with Persson’s large bet size on the turn when he turns the flush draw …
WPH #459: NEGREANU Can’t BELIEVE It! [High Stakes Duel] Read More »
The post WPH #459: NEGREANU Can’t BELIEVE It! [High Stakes Duel] first appeared on Jonathan Little.
5/11/2023
8:41
Learn This Postflop Strategy! [CRUSH Small Stakes Poker] | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-8-2023
Poker professional & poker coach Jonathan Little takes you through a step-by-step guide on how to master poker postflop strategy and dominate small stakes poker games. As a poker player, understanding postflop play is crucial to your success and with Little’s expert guidance, you’ll learn how to make the best decisions on every street and …
Learn This Postflop Strategy! [CRUSH Small Stakes Poker] | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-8-2023 Read More »
The post Learn This Postflop Strategy! [CRUSH Small Stakes Poker] | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-8-2023 first appeared on Jonathan Little.
5/8/2023
1:03:25
WPH #458: $839,000 & He Flops QUADS vs POCKET ACES! [Brutal Cooler]
Whenever you flop quads it is always a double edged sword. It’s music to your ears as you are likely to have a lock on the poker hand but the difficulty is trying to get a lot of money into the pot as generally your opponent’s will not have a strong poker hand. But what …
WPH #458: $839,000 & He Flops QUADS vs POCKET ACES! [Brutal Cooler] Read More »
The post WPH #458: $839,000 & He Flops QUADS vs POCKET ACES! [Brutal Cooler] first appeared on Jonathan Little.
5/4/2023
12:05
3 EXPLOITS To MASTER Poker Tournaments | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-1-2023
Poker tournaments offer a high potential return on investment if you have an edge over your opponents, but they do have some key differences in poker strategy as opposed to cash games. In this poker webinar, poker professional and coach Jonathan Little will break down 3 poker exploits you can use to master poker tournaments …
3 EXPLOITS To MASTER Poker Tournaments | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-1-2023 Read More »
The post 3 EXPLOITS To MASTER Poker Tournaments | A Little Poker with Jonathan Little 5-1-2023 first appeared on Jonathan Little.
About The Poker Coaching Podcast with Jonathan Little
Welcome to The Poker Coaching Podcast, hosted by Two-time WPT Champion and Player of the Year, coach, and 14-time best-selling author Jonathan Little. This podcast is a mix of in-depth strategy content and inspirational life advice, including episodes of Weekly Poker Hand, A Little Coffee, and Little Poker Advice. Connect on twitter @JonathanLittle. Get your free trial membership to PokerCoaching.com today!