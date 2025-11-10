When Self-Defense Goes Too Far | Use of Force Explained | EP8

What happens when self-defense turns into aggression? In this powerful episode of We Da People Podcast, Shelton and the crew get real about use of force, road-rage encounters, and the fine line between protecting yourself and escalating violence. We share raw, unfiltered stories—from near-misses to lessons learned—and break down what it really means to stay calm when things go sideways. This isn’t legal advice; it’s street-level wisdom from men who’ve lived through it. In this episode we cover: How quickly a heated moment can turn deadly The real cost of “standing your ground” vs. walking away When lethal force is justified—and when it’s not Why ego, pride, and anger destroy more lives than bullets ever will Smart ways to protect your family and your freedom Why insurance, training, and knowing the law matter more than gear The mental game: how to de-escalate before it’s too late Whether you carry or not, these conversations could save your life—or someone else’s.