Night Vision 101: PVS-14 vs Binos, Thermal, Costs & Setup | EP12
Move in the dark like a pro. In this episode, the crew breaks down real-world night vision use, what a complete setup actually costs, and how to build the right system without wasting money.
We compare monoculars like the PVS-14 to full binocular “binos,” talk analog vs digital night vision, and when thermal beats NV for detection. You’ll hear practical tips for helmets, mounts, lasers, IR lights, ear pro, and rifle setup for passive and active aiming.
What we cover
Why night vision is a true force multiplier for preparedness and low-light training
PVS-14 vs binocular goggles: depth perception, weight, and flexibility
Analog vs digital NV: latency, clarity, and what cheaper digital can and can’t do
Green vs white phosphor and manual gain basics
Realistic budgets: entry points, what drives price, and why “pay to play” is real
Helmet, mount, battery packs, counterweight, and ear-pro that actually works
Rifle setup for NV: passive aiming through an optic vs IR laser modules
When thermal imaging wins for spotting and search
Training curve, safety, and how to avoid burning tubes
42:07
Home Defense Reality Check: AR vs Shotgun, Tactics, and Training | EP11
If a door gets kicked at 4 AM, what actually works to protect your family? In this episode of We Da People Podcast, the crew breaks down real home defense from layout to legal, from AR setups to shotguns, and the training most people skip. What you’ll learn
Go-to choices for a home invasion: handgun, AR-15, or shotgun
5.56 vs 300 Blackout at home distances and over-penetration facts
Why “fatal funnel” defense works and how to hold a hallway or doorway
Lights, optics, and suppressors at night and how to avoid telegraphing your position
Early-alert layers: alarms, dogs, cameras, door stoppers, and garage security
What to say when you dial 911 and why you should stop talking after the basics
How to build a family plan that prevents friendly fire and panic
Budget gear that punches above its weight and ammo that patterns tight
Gear discussed
AR-15 carbines and pistols, 10.5 in and 7 in builds
Shotguns like Benelli M4 and Beretta 1301 with flight-control loads
Weapon lights, low-lumen first click, lasers, and sling setup
Suppressors, blast cans, and why “loud” can be a tactic
41:33
Bugout vs Get-Home Bag: Real-World Survival That Works | EP10
Stuck on an interstate overnight? Power out for days? This episode breaks down practical preparedness you’ll actually use—no LARPing, just real plans that keep your family safe. We unpack the difference between a Get-Home Bag (72-hour kit) and a Bugout Bag (long-term sustainment), when to “bug in” vs “bug out,” and how to build kits that fit your budget and your reality. In this episode, we cover:
Go Bag vs Bugout Bag: What each is for and how they work together
Real scenarios: Atlanta “Snowmageddon,” flooded highways, grid-down nights
Top-5 essentials: Water purification (not just filtering), fire starting, cutting tools, weather-ready clothing, light/comms
Redundancy rules: “One is none, two is one”—why backups matter
Family planning: Packing for kids, staying put safely, when to move
Night vision basics: PVS-14 vs duals, why low-light mobility is a superpower
Cold/rain strategy: Wool layers, footwear, ponchos vs noisy rain shells
42:26
Open Carry vs Concealed: When Is It Smart or Reckless? | EP9
Should you open carry or keep it concealed? In this episode of We Da People, Shelton, Fred, Colin, and Nick break down the real-world pros and cons, the history behind open carry advocacy, and why decorum, training, and context matter more than clout. What we cover: The difference between open carry for advocacy vs everyday self-defense
Situational awareness and why visible guns attract attention
Historical context from the Black Panthers to modern constitutional carry
Social perception around firearms in public spaces with kids and families
Gear talk: holsters, retention, appendix carry, belts, and carry position
Legal mindset: read the law yourself, avoid brandishing, know your state rules
Responsible culture building in the 2A community
Key takeaways
Have a clear why for your carry choice
Concealed carry preserves surprise and reduces unnecessary attention
Class, professionalism, and training should guide how you present yourself
Be an advocate without being an agitator
Featured
Fred’s short film: Crossfire Love • Crossfire Love Documentary #shortdocument...
34:48
When Self-Defense Goes Too Far | Use of Force Explained | EP8
What happens when self-defense turns into aggression? In this powerful episode of We Da People Podcast, Shelton and the crew get real about use of force, road-rage encounters, and the fine line between protecting yourself and escalating violence. We share raw, unfiltered stories—from near-misses to lessons learned—and break down what it really means to stay calm when things go sideways. This isn’t legal advice; it’s street-level wisdom from men who’ve lived through it. In this episode we cover: How quickly a heated moment can turn deadly
The real cost of “standing your ground” vs. walking away
When lethal force is justified—and when it’s not
Why ego, pride, and anger destroy more lives than bullets ever will
Smart ways to protect your family and your freedom
Why insurance, training, and knowing the law matter more than gear
The mental game: how to de-escalate before it’s too late
Whether you carry or not, these conversations could save your life—or someone else’s.
