Prepare to plunge into the peculiar as Dan Schreiber, professional fact-hunter, uncovers the wild beliefs, ideas and theories of some of the most remarkable peo... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
True Crime Soulmates: Redhanded and the Purple Folder of Residual Energy
Premonitions? "Like, I know when I’m about to get dumped”. Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire are the soulmates behind hit true-crime podcasts Redhanded and Filthy Ritual. Don’t forget you can watch these interviews, fully extended, exclusively on Global Player. Download it from the App Store, or head to globalplayer.com and search ‘We Can Be Weirdos’.
5/17/2023
1:05:46
Live, Laugh, Loch: Steve Feltham and the Lifelong Hunt for Nessie
“People try to portray me as a wifeless freak”. Steve Feltham is the Guinness World Record Holder for the longest continuous vigil for the Loch Ness Monster. He has lived on the banks of Loch Ness for over three decades now, in a converted mobile library, with his wife.Don’t forget you can watch these interviews, fully extended, exclusively on Global Player. Download it from the App Store, or head to globalplayer.com and search ‘We Can Be Weirdos’.
5/17/2023
1:01:48
The Neuro-Pioneer: Harith Akram and a Pain Free Planet
Brain surgery? “It’s not rocket science”. Harith Akram is a world renowned consultant neurosurgeon at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (UCLH) and the Unit of Functional Neurosurgery (UCL) in Queen Square, London, who has recently pioneered a world-first: the cure for chronic pain.Don’t forget you can watch these interviews, fully extended, exclusively on Global Player. Download it from the App Store, or head to globalplayer.com and search ‘We Can Be Weirdos’.
5/17/2023
1:26:06
We Can Be Weirdos - Trailer
Prepare to plunge into the peculiar as Dan Schreiber, professional fact-hunter, uncovers the wild beliefs, ideas and theories of some of the most remarkable people on planet earth. As well as delving into the lives of truly fascinating people, Dan asks his guests a maverick tour of questions known as The Batshit Survey. Do they believe in Ghosts? Déjà vu? Telepathy? Premonitions? Déjà vu? Either way, everyone has theories they are transfixed by, or a mystery in their own life that they’re trying to solve. Dan leaves no rock unturned – and he’ll share plenty of his own mind-blowing facts and theories too.Bonus episodes, ‘The Rough Corner’, hear from YOU – your wild ideas, odd theories and unexplainable experiences.Let’s create a global community of likeminded weirdos!
Prepare to plunge into the peculiar as Dan Schreiber, professional fact-hunter, uncovers the wild beliefs, ideas and theories of some of the most remarkable people on planet earth.
As well as delving into the lives of truly fascinating people, Dan asks his guests a maverick tour of questions known as The Batshit Survey. Do they believe in Ghosts? Déjà vu? Telepathy? Premonitions? Déjà vu?
Either way, everyone has theories they are transfixed by, or a mystery in their own life that they’re trying to solve. Dan leaves no rock unturned – and he’ll share plenty of his own mind-blowing facts and theories too.
Bonus episodes, ‘The Rough Corner’, hear from YOU – your wild ideas, odd theories and unexplainable experiences.
Let’s create a global community of likeminded weirdos!
Expect new episodes every Wednesday. Bonus episodes land on Monday.
And don’t forget, Global Player is the only place where you can watch bonus extended interviews.