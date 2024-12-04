BONUS EPISODE: Meet Interim Children's Division Director Kayla Ueligger
Get to know the Interim Children's Division Director, Kayla Ueligger! Kayla shares her journey to and through Children's Division, her heart for serving others, and her deep and meaningful "why" for doing this work! She has a personal connection to Children's Division and experience on the frontlines of child welfare that informs her day-to-day work. You don't want to miss this episode!
--------
49:52
BONUS: Farewell, Darrell
All things must come to an end...and with that, what better way to send our host, Darrell, off to his next great adventure but a podcast? In this episode, Darrell shares his hopes for the future of Children's Division and reminds us of the 10 Directives. In true Darrell fashion, prepare yourself for heartfelt words, stories, and an emotional goodbye.
--------
1:09:53
Conversations around Safe Sleep
This month we met with Alison Jacobson, the current CEO of First Candle. As a SIDS mom, Alison knows the pain of losing an infant to a sleep-related death firsthand. Also joining us for this conversation was Haylee Musso and Misty Allen from our DSS team. While we cover trend data, experience and other great information, the whole podcast boils down to these two things: No two families are the same, so there will never be a "one-size-fits-all" solution to safetyHaving the courage to engage in a real conversation about safe sleep could save a life! Learn more about First Candle: https://firstcandle.org/
--------
55:15
Safe Haven Baby Boxes
Listen in on a conversation with the Founder and current CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey. Safe Haven Baby Boxes' (SHBB) mission is to prevent the illegal abandonment of newborns through education, raising awareness of the safe haven law, and offering the only anonymous option, the Baby Box. Monica talks about how the organization got started, where the idea came from, and the impact of the boxes across the United States. Currently, Missouri has one box in Mehlville, MO, and several other Missouri communities trying to raise the appropriate funding to acquire a box. Learn how you, a child welfare worker, can work with SHBB to continue keeping kids safe!
--------
41:17
Program Improvement Plan (PIP)
Ashton Kever hosts this episode with guests Julie Starr and JoDene Bogart. Learn all about the findings of the CFSR and how they are implemented in the Program Improvement Plan (PIP), how that plan is used to make improvements in practice, and a few actionable tips for you to start tweaking your work to better serve the children and families of Missouri.
This podcast is about all things Children's Division in Missouri! Learn about Children's Division's mission, involvement in big issues facing child welfare today, and how the division is working hard to better support the children and families in the Show Me State.