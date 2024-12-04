Conversations around Safe Sleep

This month we met with Alison Jacobson, the current CEO of First Candle. As a SIDS mom, Alison knows the pain of losing an infant to a sleep-related death firsthand. Also joining us for this conversation was Haylee Musso and Misty Allen from our DSS team. While we cover trend data, experience and other great information, the whole podcast boils down to these two things: No two families are the same, so there will never be a "one-size-fits-all" solution to safetyHaving the courage to engage in a real conversation about safe sleep could save a life! Learn more about First Candle: https://firstcandle.org/