What's good, Internet? Join Waypoint's Rob Zacny, Patrick Klepek, Renata Price, Natalie Watson, and Ricardo Contreras two times a week, as they break down the b... More
Available Episodes
5 of 792
Episode 563 - The Countdown Has Begun
Everything at Waypoint Radio is fine. A question bucket episode in the middle of the intro? A two-minute “Redfall” “segment”? Pay no mind to Rob’s outro, where he definitely remembers everyone! Do pay attention to our chat on Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition being blocked in the UK. Enjoy Patrick and Cado discussing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Delight in Patrick’s interview with Mojang’s Craig Leigh about working on Minecraft. Finally, enjoy a regularly-placed question bucket, where we tackle anxieties around talking at a bus stop.Discussed: The Question Bucket? 6:28, Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard blocked by the UK 8:59, Redfall 26:49, Star Wars Jedi Survivor 28:10, Interview with Mojang's Principle Design Director Craig Leigh 1:07:47, Amored Core VI Trailer 1:41:52, The Question Bucket 1:57:13, Outro and Announcements 2:21:04 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/2/2023
2:19:34
My Turn - Mandy (2018)
The Waypoint crew dive into the prog rock/heavy metal/horror movie gore of Panos Cosmatos’ 2018 film, Mandy, starring Andrea Riseborough and Nicolas Cage. The two are living a life of relative domestic bliss deep in the woods, until a passing cult leader takes an interest in Mandy—and all hell breaks loose. Listen as we discuss the fascinating structure, stellar soundtrack, weird goo, and absolutely wild kills of this captivating revenge movie. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
1:41:44
Sports! - Playoffs?! Playoffs?!
The NBA playoffs are fast, furious, and have absolutely ruled so far. Patrick and Rob convene the sports council to discuss the many, many ups of round one, and lament the end of the Bulls. We briefly preview the NFL draft and say goodbye to Aaron “just asking questions” Rodgers, before pouring one out for the tortured fans of the Oakland A’s, who are losing their (crappy) stadium and (crappy) team. Lastly, Patrick discovers Cincinnati Chilli. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/29/2023
1:58:53
Episode 562 - The End of an Era
Well, the time has finally come. Waypoint is closing up shop on June 2nd, and the crew is here to talk through how it all went down, and what we may or may not be doing next. We have a month so a lot of that is still in the air, but we get out some grief and step forward into our final month as a Website. Discussed: So, Waypoint is Ending 0:20, Patrick’s Review on Reviews 49:31, Cado’s Mystery Bag 56:52, Outro and Announcements 1:00:31 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/28/2023
1:11:41
Episode 561 - Please Activate This Copy of Windows 10
Rob spent his weekend repairing an old PC, and before you ask: yes, it went according to plan and was very easy! No further questions, please! Then, Ren brings us Square Enix’s bizarre and borderline disrespectful AI experiment, The Portopia Serial Murder Case. After the break, Patrick checks in with the delightful indie games Moonleap and Teslagrad 2, Cado is enjoying Advanced Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp but has some aesthetic questions, and we get into the nitty gritty of waste management in the question bucket. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What's good, Internet? Join Waypoint's Rob Zacny, Patrick Klepek, Renata Price, Natalie Watson, and Ricardo Contreras two times a week, as they break down the biggest stories in video games, talk about their favorite media, and unfairly compare everything to Dark Souls.