Administrative Office of the Courts
  • Artificial Intelligence in the Courts
    In our newest episode, we have Artificial Intelligence on the brain, as host Patric Haerle sits down to discuss AI — and its potential impacts on the legal system — with two judges from the Washington Data Science and AI Cohort. Highlights from the episode include Judge Ketu Shah’s explanation on the potential benefits of AI to the courts and those in the legal professions at the 11:30 mark in the recording, and Judge Lisa Mansfield’s introductions to potential risks it could pose, and the intersection of AI and racial justice starting at minute 16. Keep an eye out for new podcast episodes releasing monthly by subscribing to the Washington Courts YouTube page or by following Washington Courts Report on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
  • Pierce County Juror Pay Pilot
    In this edition, host Patric Haerle interviews Pierce County Superior Court Administrator Chris Gaddis to learn about Pierce County’s recently launched Juror Pay Pilot Project. Afterwards, Patric talks with AOC’s own Laurie Louise Sale, Project Manager for the Pay Pilot to learn about AOC’s partnership with Pierce County. Topics of conversation for this episode include the background of the Pay Pilot, the benefit increased juror pay would provide to the justice system, what a successful pilot would look like, and the importance of jury diversity.
  • The Board for Judicial Administration with Judge Alicia Burton
    In our September episode, host Patric Haerle discusses the Board for Judicial Administration with BJA Co-chair and Pierce County Superior Court Judge Alicia Burton. Topics of conversation include the BJA’s role within Washington’s court system, the process through which the BJA develops court policy, differences between the BJA and other judicial associations, and the current goals and priorities for the Board.
  • Washington's Courthouse Facilitator Program
    In our August episode, host Patric Haerle deep dives into Washington’s Courthouse Facilitator Program, featuring an interview with Becky Turbyfill, a courthouse facilitator for Kitsap county, and AOC’s own Kayley Carrillo, a court program analyst for Washington’s Courthouse Facilitator Program. Listen as they discuss the role of facilitators in Washington courts, the distinction between procedural guidance and legal advice, different facilitator programs around the state, and the most rewarding part of being a courthouse facilitator. We would like to hear what is happening in your court and what issues you think need exploring. Send your episode ideas, news suggestions or feedback for the show to the host [email protected] for consideration and planning.
  • Family Reunification with Tonia McClanahan
    In our July episode, host Patric Haerle interviews Tonia McClanahan, co-chair of the Family Reunification Day Steering Committee. Tonia talks about the parental experience within the dependency process, the importance of reunification, events being held this summer celebrating family reunification, and what makes them successful. We would like to hear what is happening in your court and what issues you think need exploring. Send your episode ideas, news suggestions or feedback for the show to the host [email protected] for consideration and planning.
Washington Courts Report is the official podcast of the Administrative Office of the Courts. Hosted by AOC’s Patric Haerle, episodes will cover some of the most exciting work happening in the AOC and around Washington State Court System as a whole. Keep an eye out for new episodes releasing monthly by subscribing or following Washington Courts Report on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. We would like to hear what is happening in your court and what issues you think need exploring. Send your episode ideas, news suggestions or feedback for the show to the host [email protected] for consideration and planning.
