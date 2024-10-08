Artificial Intelligence in the Courts

In our newest episode, we have Artificial Intelligence on the brain, as host Patric Haerle sits down to discuss AI — and its potential impacts on the legal system — with two judges from the Washington Data Science and AI Cohort. Highlights from the episode include Judge Ketu Shah’s explanation on the potential benefits of AI to the courts and those in the legal professions at the 11:30 mark in the recording, and Judge Lisa Mansfield’s introductions to potential risks it could pose, and the intersection of AI and racial justice starting at minute 16. Keep an eye out for new podcast episodes releasing monthly by subscribing to the Washington Courts YouTube page or by following Washington Courts Report on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.