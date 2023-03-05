Grab your cocktail and transport back to Les Deux nightclub as Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt and Frankie Delgado deliver the ultimate rewat... More
Available Episodes
5 of 23
New Year, New Friends | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, and Heidi Montag-Pratt break down Season 2 Episode 9: “New Year, New Friends”
Episode Synopsis: Spencer repeatedly pressures Heidi into moving in with him. Lauren celebrates New Year's Eve with her Laguna gal pals and Audrina.
Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch
Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!
5/3/2023
39:11
Enough is Enough | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 8: “Enough is Enough”
Episode Synopsis: Spencer asks Heidi to move in with him but Heidi doesn't know what to do or how to tell Lauren. And Whitney and Lauren deal with a new Teen Vogue supervisor.
Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch
Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!
This episode is sponsored by:
Quince | https://quince.com/hills
Vegamour | https://vegamour.com/hills
4/26/2023
28:10
With Friends Like These (Part 2) | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 7: “With Friends Like These” with special guest: Jen Bunney
Episode Synopsis: Lauren realizes she can't trust her best friends after Heidi hooks Jen up with Brody.
Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch
Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!
Please support our sponsors:
Hiya Health | https://hiyahealth.com/hills
Factor | https://factormeals.com/hills50
Caraway | https://carawayhome.com/hills
LiquidIV | https://liquidiv.com with code hills
4/19/2023
39:47
With Friends Like These (Part 1) | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 7: “With Friends Like These” with special guest: Jen Bunney
Episode Synopsis: Lauren realizes she can't trust her best friends after Heidi hooks Jen up with Brody.
Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch
Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!
Please support our sponsors:
Vegamour | https://vegamour.com/hills
The Black Tux | https://theblacktux.com/hills
4/12/2023
36:54
You Have Chosen | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 6: “You Have Chosen”
Episode Synopsis: When Lauren tells Heidi what she really thinks about Spencer, Heidi must choose between her best friend and her boyfriend.
Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch
Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram
Please support our sponsors:
Hiya Health | https://hiyahealth.com/hills
Embark | https://embarkvet.com with code hills
Factor | https://factormeals.com/hills50
Grab your cocktail and transport back to Les Deux nightclub as Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt and Frankie Delgado deliver the ultimate rewatch podcast about their time on The Hills. Each week, they will break down a particular episode, bring guests on to discuss their Hills experience and give you the real lowdown behind-the-scenes on what was actually real and what was fake.