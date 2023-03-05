Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
TV & Film
Grab your cocktail and transport back to Les Deux nightclub as Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt and Frankie Delgado deliver the ultimate rewatch podcast about their time on The Hills.
Grab your cocktail and transport back to Les Deux nightclub as Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt and Frankie Delgado deliver the ultimate rewatch podcast about their time on The Hills.

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • New Year, New Friends | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
    Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, and Heidi Montag-Pratt break down Season 2 Episode 9: “New Year, New Friends” Episode Synopsis: Spencer repeatedly pressures Heidi into moving in with him. Lauren celebrates New Year's Eve with her Laguna gal pals and Audrina. Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!
    5/3/2023
    39:11
  • Enough is Enough | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
    Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 8: “Enough is Enough” Episode Synopsis: Spencer asks Heidi to move in with him but Heidi doesn't know what to do or how to tell Lauren. And Whitney and Lauren deal with a new Teen Vogue supervisor. Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!  This episode is sponsored by: Quince | https://quince.com/hills Vegamour | https://vegamour.com/hills
    4/26/2023
    28:10
  • With Friends Like These (Part 2) | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
    Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 7: “With Friends Like These” with special guest: Jen Bunney Episode Synopsis: Lauren realizes she can't trust her best friends after Heidi hooks Jen up with Brody. Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!  Please support our sponsors:  Hiya Health | https://hiyahealth.com/hills Factor | https://factormeals.com/hills50 Caraway | https://carawayhome.com/hills LiquidIV | https://liquidiv.com with code hills
    4/19/2023
    39:47
  • With Friends Like These (Part 1) | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
    Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 7: “With Friends Like These” with special guest: Jen Bunney Episode Synopsis: Lauren realizes she can't trust her best friends after Heidi hooks Jen up with Brody. Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram!  Please support our sponsors:  Vegamour | https://vegamour.com/hills The Black Tux | https://theblacktux.com/hills
    4/12/2023
    36:54
  • You Have Chosen | Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch Podcast
    Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt, and Frankie Delgado break down Season 2 Episode 6: “You Have Chosen” Episode Synopsis: When Lauren tells Heidi what she really thinks about Spencer, Heidi must choose between her best friend and her boyfriend. Leave a message for The Hills crew at https://www.speakpipe.com/thehills or via email at [email protected], we will also be pulling questions and comments from our youtube page, Was it Real and our IG page @thehillsrewatch Follow @audrinapatridge, @heidimontag, @brodyjenner and @frankiedelgado on Instagram  Please support our sponsors:  Hiya Health | https://hiyahealth.com/hills Embark | https://embarkvet.com with code hills Factor | https://factormeals.com/hills50
    4/5/2023
    41:22

About Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch

Grab your cocktail and transport back to Les Deux nightclub as Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag-Pratt and Frankie Delgado deliver the ultimate rewatch podcast about their time on The Hills. Each week, they will break down a particular episode, bring guests on to discuss their Hills experience and give you the real lowdown behind-the-scenes on what was actually real and what was fake.

Podcast website

