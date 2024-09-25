In our season finale, we're sitting down with the big boss himself - Colonel Willie L. Cooper, Commander of the 37th Training Wing.
We'll be chatting about everything from his vision for the Wing to some of his personal stories from his time in the Air Force. So, grab a seat, relax, and get ready for some straight talk from the top.
--------
51:08
Warhawk Podcast - S1E5 - Military Working Dog Handlers
In this episode, we sit down with three dedicated Military Working Dog (MWD) Handlers from the 341st Training Squadron. Join us as we explore the unique and challenging world of MWD handling.
Discover the qualities and skills required to become a successful MWD Handler, learn about the unique dynamics of working in a joint-service environment, and hear firsthand accounts of the bond between handler and canine.
Whether you're considering a career as a MWD Handler or simply interested in learning more about these incredible teams, this episode offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of military working dogs.
--------
57:23
Warhawk Podcast - S1E4 - Recruiting Instructors
In this episode, we delve into the world of Air Force recruiting with three dedicated instructors from the 344th Training Squadron, Recruiting Schoolhouse. Join us as we explore the unique challenges and rewards of this critical role.
Discover the passion that drives these instructors to shape the future of Air Force recruitors. We'll discuss their insights on the qualities that make a successful recruiter and the strategies they employ to instill these traits in their students.
Tune in to hear inspiring stories, gain valuable knowledge, and appreciate the vital work of these instructors in securing the future of the Air Force.
--------
56:40
Warhawk Podcast - S1E3 - Military Training Leaders
In this episode, we dive into the crucial role of Military Training Leaders (MTLs) in the Air Force. Join us as we chat with three experienced MTLs who share their insights on maintaining discipline and excellence.Discover their strategies for enforcing standards effectively, hear about their personal experiences as MTLs, and learn how their own memories from attending technical training have shaped their approach to leadership.
Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the MTLs critical function in ensuring the success of our Airmen.
--------
40:53
Warhawk Podcast - S1E2 - Military Training Instructors
In this special episode, we honor the incredible work of our Military Training Instructors (MTIs) at the 37th Training Wing. Join us as we chat with three dedicated MTIs who share their unique perspectives on this demanding and rewarding role.
Discover the skills and qualities they've developed as MTIs, and hear about the impactful experiences that have shaped their careers. We'll also explore the challenges and joys of molding the next generation of Airmen.
As we celebrate MTI Week, this episode is a tribute to the tireless efforts of our MTIs in shaping the future of the Air Force. Tune in to hear their inspiring stories and gain a deeper appreciation for the vital work they do.
Hosted by the Warhawk Chief, Carlos Damian, the Warhawk Podcast dives deep into the experiences of those who are currently serving in the 37th Training Wing. Join us as we explore the unique challenges and rewards of life as a Warhawk.
Each episode features interviews with Warhawk members, sharing their personal stories, advice for future Warhawks, and how their time here has shaped their Air Force careers. From the classroom to the field, we'll uncover the behind-the-scenes moments that make the 37th Training Wing a special place.
Whether you're a current Warhawk, a veteran, or simply curious about the Air Force, the Warhawk Podcast offers a glimpse into the heart and soul of our community. Tune in to hear inspiring stories, gain valuable insights, and celebrate the legacy of the 37th Training Wing.