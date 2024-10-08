WFO Season 1 - Episode 2: "The Woods"

After waking up in the pumpkin patch, Karo takes Yvonne to see the Lindworm. Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/10/wfo-s1-e2-transcript/ Today's episode featured Robin Regalado as Karo, Tina Case as Yvonne, Tau Zaman as the Lindworm, Leeman Kessler as The Raven, and Cass McPhee as Hodag… as the Hodag…? Written by D.J. Sylvis; sound design is by Caroline Mincks. Theme music is “An Autumn Tale” by Trace Callahan. Cover and character art created by Charli Vince. Our co-producers are D.J. Sylvis, Tina Case, and Sarah Müller. Our associate producers are Fool & Scholar Productions, Kathleen Lucas, Marcus Briggs, Martin Chodorek, Rebekah B. A special thanks to our Patreon supporters who have helped make all of our stories happen! If you’d like to support our work or celebrate the folks who make it happen visit our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/monkeymanproductions. Our recommendation this episode is such a delightful one – Stories from Ylelmore! This is such a wonderful adventure that’s so fun and thoughtful and well-made and family-friendly – about witches, werewolves, curses, and a world where the magical is absolutely everyday. You don’t want to miss it – go listen right now. Meanwhile, we’ll be looking forward to our second monologue episode – featuring the Raven, who might be magical but is definitely NOT family-friendly! But you won’t want to miss that, either. Until then, take care, watch for bildads in the underbrush, and keep an ear out for some good poetry along the way. Network: https://fableandfolly.com/ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@waitingforoct Tumblr: @monkeymanproductions Discord: https://discord.gg/6NAhrG5 Facebook: Monkeyman Productions BlueSky: @monkeyman.bsky.social Merch: http://tee.pub/lic/zUb0YN1_6mw Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices