Auncle gives a new crop an introduction to the world.
Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/12/wfo-s1-e3-5-transcript/
Waiting for October was written by D.J. Sylvis with sound design by Caroline Mincks, and music by Trace Callahan
This episode featured Vyn Vox as Auncle Lantern and Cass McPhee as Hodag.
Our co-producers are D.J. Sylvis, Tina Case, and Sarah Müller. Our associate producers are Fool & Scholar Productions, Kathleen Lucas, Marcus Briggs, Martin Chodorek, Rebekah B.
A special thanks to our Patreon supporters who have helped make all of our stories happen!
Today I’d like to recommend Tranthologies, a trans anthology podcast with stories that range from silly to serious, that jump from genre to genre depending on the episode, but every one is touching and incredibly trans. You really ought to give them a listen.
Next episode on our show, we explore the big city in our monster world – with the help of an Entling, a Bugbear, a few ghostly voices, and a completely ordinary cat. Until then … be good. Be yourselves. Grow.
WFO Season 1 - Episode 3: "Small Town"
Karo and Yvonne meet Grey, listen to various ballads, and visit the old school together.
Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/12/wfo-s1-e3-transcript/
Waiting for October was written by D.J. Sylvis with sound design by Caroline Mincks, and music by Trace Callahan
This episode featured Robin Regalado as Karo, Tina Case as Yvonne, Sarah Crawford as Bat Girl, Tim Keogh as Alan-a-Dale, Dallas Hawthorn as Grey, and additional voices by Jenna Rose, Caroline Mincks, and Cass McPhee.
This week’s recommendation was a big influence on our show – The Cryptonaturalist, Jarod Anderson’s spectacular narrative fiction podcast about real love for imaginary nature. He’s a poet and a gifted performer and I can’t get enough of his voice. Go check it out in any of your podcast apps.
Next time around in October you’ll be hearing from Auncle Lantern as xe gives some instructions to a new crop about life on that side. Until then, be good to yourself and those you care for, be gentle with your memories, and listen to some good music along the way. TTFN, ta ta for now!
WFO Season 1 - Episode 2.5: "Raven"
The Raven drunkenly tells his story – or Poe’s story.
Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/12/wfo-s1-e2-5-transcript/
Waiting for October was written by D.J. Sylvis with sound design by Caroline Mincks, and music by Trace Callahan
This episode featured Leeman Kessler as The Raven, Mette Marie Fisker as Bergen, and Faux Synder as the barkeep.
Here’s a lighthearted rec after that foul-mouthed Raven – why not check out Wanderer’s Journal? It’s a fantasy fiction podcast about Marigold and Pluto, two adventurers linked by a magical journal and an ancient mystery. The way the story unfolds is truly fascinating – check it out and see what you think!
Next time in our story, we’ll be digging deeper with Karo and Yvonne in an episode that includes a special musical guest! So get yourselves ready for that – but for now, settle in for the night, maybe read a bit of Poe beside the fire, and don’t worry about that knocking at the door, I’m sure it’ll take care of itself. Nevermore!
WFO Season 1 - Episode 2: "The Woods"
After waking up in the pumpkin patch, Karo takes Yvonne to see the Lindworm.
Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/10/wfo-s1-e2-transcript/
Today's episode featured Robin Regalado as Karo, Tina Case as Yvonne, Tau Zaman as the Lindworm, Leeman Kessler as The Raven, and Cass McPhee as Hodag… as the Hodag…?
Written by D.J. Sylvis; sound design is by Caroline Mincks. Theme music is “An Autumn Tale” by Trace Callahan. Cover and character art created by Charli Vince.
Our recommendation this episode is such a delightful one – Stories from Ylelmore! This is such a wonderful adventure that’s so fun and thoughtful and well-made and family-friendly – about witches, werewolves, curses, and a world where the magical is absolutely everyday. You don’t want to miss it – go listen right now.
Meanwhile, we’ll be looking forward to our second monologue episode – featuring the Raven, who might be magical but is definitely NOT family-friendly! But you won’t want to miss that, either. Until then, take care, watch for bildads in the underbrush, and keep an ear out for some good poetry along the way.
WFO Season 1 - Episode 1.5: "Charlene"
Charlene tells her story, and the story of how the crossings between worlds first came to be.
Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/10/wfo-s1-e1-5-transcript/
Today's episode featured Whitney Frisk as Charlene.
Written by D.J. Sylvis; sound design is by Caroline Mincks. Theme music is “An Autumn Tale” by Trace Callahan. Cover and character art created by Charli Vince.
This time around I’m recommending The Way We Haunt Now, a lightly horror audio drama about friends, found family, and changing the narratives that try to define us – all subjects our show is into as well! And of course, there are ghosts. Give it a listen, and if you like it, remember to rate and review!
Around here, we’re gearing up for the next full-length episode, where we’ll meet two new characters with familiar voices if you know our other shows. Get ready for the Lindworm and the Hodag – or is it just Hodag? We’ll sort that out next time; for now, well-wishes as you ride the waves!
Waiting For October - a queer supernatural audio drama by D.J. Sylvis and Monkeyman Productions.
There is a world - one of thousands touching ours - known as October. One of the archetypes; one of the realities that is a source for our stories. It is not difficult to reach, if you know the way - you can experience their wildness for yourself, adventure there, and live, and love. But be wary - perhaps more than any other existence, here there be monsters …