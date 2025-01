WFO Season 1 - Episode 1.5: "Charlene"

Charlene tells her story, and the story of how the crossings between worlds first came to be. Transcript: https://monkeymanproductions.com/2024/10/wfo-s1-e1-5-transcript/ Today's episode featured Whitney Frisk as Charlene. Written by D.J. Sylvis; sound design is by Caroline Mincks. Theme music is “An Autumn Tale” by Trace Callahan. Cover and character art created by Charli Vince. Our co-producers are D.J. Sylvis, Tina Case, and Sarah Müller. Our associate producers are Fool & Scholar Productions, Kathleen Lucas, Marcus Briggs, Martin Chodorek, Rebekah B. A special thanks to our Patreon supporters who have helped make all of our stories happen! If you’d like to support our work or celebrate the folks who make it happen visit our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/monkeymanproductions. This time around I’m recommending The Way We Haunt Now, a lightly horror audio drama about friends, found family, and changing the narratives that try to define us – all subjects our show is into as well! And of course, there are ghosts. Give it a listen, and if you like it, remember to rate and review! Around here, we’re gearing up for the next full-length episode, where we’ll meet two new characters with familiar voices if you know our other shows. Get ready for the Lindworm and the Hodag – or is it just Hodag? We’ll sort that out next time; for now, well-wishes as you ride the waves! Network: https://fableandfolly.com/ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@waitingforoct Tumblr: @monkeymanproductions Discord: https://discord.gg/6NAhrG5 Facebook: Monkeyman Productions BlueSky: @monkeyman.bsky.social Merch: http://tee.pub/lic/zUb0YN1_6mw Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices