Waiting for Impact

  10: It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over
    Dave has reeled in his white whale, the elusive Dave Smith. Smith gives his version of events, and we find out once and for all why Dave has had this story on his mind for three decades. Our Sudden Impact journey ends here...or does it? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    46:53
  9: Mama Said Knock You Out
    Dave gets the Sudden Impact story from two original members: Todd White and Alan Healy, and finds out the whole thing started as a promise these guys couldn’t go back on. Plus, a talk with one of the most recognizable pop music voices of the early ‘90s, a man who is absolutely gonna make you sweat. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    39:50
  8: One More Try
    A brand-new lineup, a brand-new pop music scene, and a brand-new name. Our guys give the big time another swing, and get closer to a hit than ever before. Dave gets the scoop on the turn-of-the-millennium version of Sudden Impact, and makes contact with one of the most unforgettable faces in music video history. Warning: this episode will put your heart in motion. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    39:40
  7: Get A Leg Up
    Dave takes a detour into the ‘90s alternative rock journey of Dog’s Eye View: A young man with talent, drive, and a dream. A cultural moment that’s just right for him. A climb from the basement to the mountaintop, a story of big plans and big changes from a man who’s seen it all. And Dave stumbles on the single word that sums up his Sudden Impact obsession and points a way forward. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    50:21
  6: Round and Round
    Sudden Impact’s producer Tim Byrd has entered the chat. He and lead singer Aaron Kane continue the story of the group, through record label mishaps, internal strife, and a changing music scene. Plus, a deeper dive into the ways our culture evolved during the Sudden Impact years. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    41:13

About Waiting for Impact

Dave Holmes is obsessed: What ever happened to Sudden Impact, the R&B boy band whose arrival was announced in Boyz II Men’s “MotownPhilly” video? What happens when you make a big debut, and then…nothing happens? Waiting For Impact is a deep dive into a disappearance that has haunted pop-culture die-hards since 1991. Dave is determined to track the group down and find out what really happened, and along the way he talks to his friends in the entertainment world— comedians, actors, writers— about the twists and turns that led them from where they were in 1991 to where they are in 2021. It's about high hopes, unexpected results, and why sometimes not getting what you want is the best thing that can happen.
