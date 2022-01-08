Topics that affect The Border Patrol, Border Patrol Academy, with special guests that walk you through their career and personal life. More
Available Episodes
5 of 44
USBP W.I.N. S2 E12 Acting Patrol Agent in Charge BORTAC Christopher Voss
Acting Patrol Agent in Charge of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) sits down with Chief Patrol Agent Ryan Landrum to talk about his military career, the reasons why he joined the Border Patrol, and his experience as a member of SOG BORTAC.
3/2/2023
59:03
Commander of Agents Myrna Gonzalez - W.I.N. Season 2 Episode 11
Chief Patrol Agent Ryan Landrum sits down with the U.S. Border Patrol Academy's very own Commander of Agents to discuss the role she played as the Commander of Agents, her unique leadership style, a career honoring our fallen, and the faith she holds dear. Sit back and enjoy this conversation as we prepare for Veterans Day weekend. Thank you veterans for your service.
11/10/2022
1:02:13
Executive Director Kathleen Scudder - W.I.N. Season 2 Episode 10
Kathleen Scudder, Executive Director, Mission Support Directorate at the U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, sits down with Chief Patrol Agent Ryan Landrum to discuss the progression of her career and the many different titles she has held along the way.
11/8/2022
1:19:41
John R. Modlin - W.I.N. Season 2 Episode 8
Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Ryan Landrum sits down with the senior mentor for Border Patrol Class 1196, CPA John R. Modlin. CPA Modlin describes the challenges he faces as Chief of Tucson Sector, one of the largest sectors on the southwest border. He also describes the multiple geographical locations he has worked throughout his career.
8/1/2022
1:05:14
Jason D. Owens - W.I.N. Season 2 Episode 7
Former Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy Jason Owens returns to the studio for the first time as a guest. Now leading the agents and staff of the Del Rio Sector, CPA Owens talks about how he is navigating his transition from the Academy to field command and the challenges the agency faces today.