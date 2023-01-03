Voyagers of the Jump - An Original Traveller Campaign

On the frontier of charted space, a ragtag crew of spacefarers gets the chance to start over and fix their lives, but only if they accept a dangerous mission th... More
The Last Full Measure | Voyagers of the Jump S1 E10 | Traveller RPG
On the Season 1 finale of Voyagers of the Jump, the crew finally discovers just what happened to the Ellison all those years ago. But when a revelation forces their hand, the fate of the Ellison—and charted space at large—is in their hands.Voyagers of the Jump is an original adventure using the 2022 2E Update to the Traveller RPG rules set by Mongoose Publishing.
3/15/2023
2:25:26
Chain of Command | Voyagers of the Jump S1 E9 | Traveller RPG
After the battle, the crew of The Kate's Gambit unearths a devastating piece of information about the Ellison's mission that could put millions of lives at risk.Voyagers of the Jump is an original adventure using the 2022 2E Update to the Traveller RPG rules set by Mongoose Publishing.
3/8/2023
2:13:56
Wave Upon Wave | Voyagers of the Jump S1 E8 | Traveller RPG
With the Ellison's systems still largely offline, the crew of The Kate's Gambit finds themselves pinned down in a massive firefight in the cargo bay, trying to repel waves of mercenary raiders.Voyagers of the Jump is an original adventure using the 2022 2E Update to the Traveller RPG rules set by Mongoose Publishing.
3/1/2023
2:13:34
Dead in the Water | Voyagers of the Jump S1 E7 | Traveller RPG
With the Ellison's systems shut down and a mercenary raiding vessel on an intercept course, the crew of the Kate's Gambit must scramble to fight the attackers off before they're boarded and all is lost.Voyagers of the Jump is an original adventure using the 2022 2E Update to the Traveller RPG rules set by Mongoose Publishing.
2/22/2023
1:49:32
Ancient Earth Distilleries | Voyagers of the Jump S1 E6 | Traveller RPG
Still on board the Ellison, the crew of The Kate's Gambit hatches a daring plan with the ship's chief engineer to repair the jump drive, but they seem to have aroused the suspicions of a few unscrupulous crew members who don't take kindly to their investigation.Voyagers of the Jump is an original adventure using the 2022 2E Update to the Traveller RPG rules set by Mongoose Publishing.
About Voyagers of the Jump - An Original Traveller Campaign
On the frontier of charted space, a ragtag crew of spacefarers gets the chance to start over and fix their lives, but only if they accept a dangerous mission that could avert a war—or start one.
First published in 1977, Traveller is a science fiction RPG in the vein of The Expanse or Battlestar Galactica. Most who played the original game back in the day remember the robust character creation system where if you push too far and get unlucky with the dice, you can die before you even start playing.
Voyagers of the Jump is an original adventure using the 2022 2nd Edition update to the Traveller RPG rules set by Mongoose Publishing.