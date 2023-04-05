Voices of Search // A Search Engine Optimization (SEO) & Content Marketing Podcast

Dive deep into the ever-changing world of content and search engine marketing. Discover actionable strategies and learn ways to gain insights through data that ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1011
Magi: Google's AI Search Ending -- Jordan Koene // Previsible
Jordan Koene, Co-Founder and CEO of PreVisible.io, talks about what’s happening in SEO news. While ChatGPT has been making waves in the SEO and tech world, Google recently announced its own AI-powered search engine. Ultimately, the biggest threat to Google is the verticalization of search and Project Magi is its attempt to encourage users to return to Google to perform their initial searches and discovery. Today, Jordan discusses Project Magi, Google's AI search engine. Show NotesConnect With: Jordan Koene: Website // LinkedInThe Voices of Search Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/11/2023
21:08
How to Beat a Billion Dollar Company On Google -- Damon Burton // SEO National
Damon Burton, Founder and President of SEO National, talks about how to compete with a billion-dollar business on Google. With billion-dollar corporations dominating search engine results, it can seem impossible to get your brand noticed when you’re a small business. Fortunately, there are strategies and tactics you can implement to level the playing field and successfully compete with these giants. Today, Damon discusses how to beat a billion-dollar company on Google. Show NotesConnect With: Damon Burton: Website // LinkedInThe Voices of Search Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/10/2023
17:37
If Content is King, are All Topics Created Equally? -- Damon Burton // SEO National
Damon Burton, Founder and President of SEO National, talks about content topic selection and buyer intent. Do you want to attract everyone or the people who actually want to buy your product? Choosing the right topics for your SEO strategy can make or break your business, and it all begins with keyword research and understanding your audience's intent. Today, Damon discusses if content is king, are all topics created equally? Show NotesConnect With: Damon Burton: Website // LinkedInThe Voices of Search Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/9/2023
16:46
Build a 7-Figure Business with a Single Keyword -- Konrad Sanders // The Creative Copywriter
Konrad Sanders, Founder and CEO of The Creative Copywriter, explores the power of keywords. Targeting only obvious keywords related to your product neglects opportunities based on the audience's pain points and desires. However, exploring keyword opportunities based on your target audience's pain points and desires can reveal gaps, make it easier to rank high in search results, and lead more prospects to your offering. Today, Konrad discusses building a seven-figure business with a single keyword. Show NotesConnect With: Konrad Sanders: Website // LinkedInThe Voices of Search Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/8/2023
25:44
Product Management Partnerships in SEO-- Craig Harkins // CoStar
Craig Harkins, Director of SEO and Content at CoStar, talks about product management partnerships in SEO. Forming strong partnerships with product managers is crucial for SEO success as they play a pivotal role in driving the implementation of SEO recommendations. By fostering these relationships, SEOs can ensure SEO is integrated into the product development process from the beginning. Today, Craig discusses product management partnerships in SEO. Show NotesConnect With: Craig Harkins: Website // LinkedInThe Voices of Search Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Voices of Search // A Search Engine Optimization (SEO) & Content Marketing Podcast
Dive deep into the ever-changing world of content and search engine marketing. Discover actionable strategies and learn ways to gain insights through data that will help you navigate the topsy-turvy world of SEO.