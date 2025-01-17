This week we learn about Congolese liberation leader, Patrice Lamumba who on this fateful day in 1961 was assassinated by forces committed to subjugating the continent.Watch “Views from AmandaLand” Mon-Wed 10a EST!Listen to the podcast streaming on all podcast platforms.For ad free podcast subscribe to Patreon! Advertise on the show!Go to https://www.amandaseales.com/book-me This is a Smart Funny & Black Production
--------
7:03
BONUS ? - What Skill(s) Do You Bring to Your Community?
From horticulture, to combat training, to emergency toilets these Amandalanders make super essential members of your community! In the wake of the climate disasters that have been ravaging communities the world over it begs the question, in the effort to rebuild what role can you play?Check ViewsfromAmandaLand.com every to listen to and leave your answer to the weekly bonus question!Watch “Views from AmandaLand” Mon-Wed 10a EST! Listen to the podcast streaming on all podcast platforms. For ad free podcast subscribe to Patreon! Advertise on the show! Go to https://www.amandaseales.com/book-meThis is a Smart Funny & Black Production
--------
25:44
PSA - Stop Shading Folks Questioning the Govt
Indoctrination is real.Watch “Views from AmandaLand” Mon-Wed 10a EST at Youtube.com/AmandaSealesTV! Listen to the podcast streaming on all podcast platforms. For ad free podcast subscribe to Patreon! Advertise on the show! Go to https://www.amandaseales.com/book-meThis is a Smart Funny & Black Production
--------
5:50
Which BLM is a Scam and Which One Isn't! ft. Dr. Melina Abdullah
Organizer, academic, and Oakland real one, Dr. Melina Abdullah joins us to give THE TRUTH about what really happened to the Black Lives Matter organization and how the original members are still committed to fighting back to regain their name and reputation!Watch “Views from AmandaLand” Mon-Wed 10a EST at Youtube.com/AmandaSealesTV! Listen to the podcast streaming on all podcast platforms. For ad free podcast subscribe to Patreon! Advertise on the show! Go to https://www.amandaseales.com/book-me This is a Smart Funny & Black Production
--------
50:49
How BLM was Stolen! [EP 12]
*Dr. Melena Abdullah joins and gives the REAL TRUTH on Black Lives Matter being a scam! *journalist David Heath catches us up on Hegseth & more*Indigenous Fire Knowledge and more!Watch “Views from AmandaLand” Mon-Wed 10a EST at Youtube.com/AmandaSealesTV! Listen to the podcast streaming on all podcast platforms. For ad free podcast subscribe to Patreon! Advertise on the show! Go to https://www.amandaseales.com/book-me This is a Smart Funny & Black Production
Views from AmandaLand, is your morning dose of News and truths by any joke necessary Hosted by artistic intellectual Amanda Seales. Topical and atypical. Unfiltered and independent. 100% authentic and intelligent. This is edutainment for collective liberation!