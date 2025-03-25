Episode 01 - Foundations & Futures: A Conversation with Undersheriff Stacy Simmons

In the premiere episode of View from 100, Sheriff Jay Armbrister and Undersheriff Stacy Simmons offer an inside look at their careers and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.With 26 years of service, Simmons shares her journey from deputy to undersheriff, offering an inside look at the challenges and successes of law enforcement leadership. From policies and staff training to tackling systemic biases and strengthening community ties, this candid conversation dives into the several key issues.They also discuss the Sheriff's Office’s efforts to foster trust, including participation in the Pride Parade and the DGSO Citizen's Academy. Armbrister also addressed his hopes for the future of the podcast, including hearing from members of several community partners the Sheriff's Office works with closely.Whether you're curious about law enforcement, passionate about community engagement, or just want to hear what happens behind the badge, this episode takes you behind the scenes.NOTE: The DGSO Citizen's Academy 2025 applications closed before we released this episode, but we kept the information and story about the academy. Take a look in early 2026 for applications for next year's DGSO Citizen's Academy.