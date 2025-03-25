Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentView from 100
Listen to View from 100 in the App
Listen to View from 100 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

View from 100

Podcast View from 100
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
View from 100 is the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Podcast hosted by Sheriff Jay Armbrister. The show highlights both the inner workings and external communit...
Government

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 01 - Foundations & Futures: A Conversation with Undersheriff Stacy Simmons
    In the premiere episode of View from 100, Sheriff Jay Armbrister and Undersheriff Stacy Simmons offer an inside look at their careers and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.With 26 years of service, Simmons shares her journey from deputy to undersheriff, offering an inside look at the challenges and successes of law enforcement leadership. From policies and staff training to tackling systemic biases and strengthening community ties, this candid conversation dives into the several  key issues.They also discuss the Sheriff's Office’s efforts to foster trust, including participation in the Pride Parade and the DGSO Citizen's Academy. Armbrister also addressed his hopes for the future of the podcast, including hearing from members of several community partners the Sheriff's Office works with closely.Whether you're curious about law enforcement, passionate about community engagement, or just want to hear what happens behind the badge, this episode takes you behind the scenes.NOTE: The DGSO Citizen's Academy 2025 applications closed before we released this episode, but we kept the information and story about the academy. Take a look in early 2026 for applications for next year's DGSO Citizen's Academy.
    --------  
    41:19

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About View from 100

View from 100 is the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Podcast hosted by Sheriff Jay Armbrister. The show highlights both the inner workings and external community partnerships of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas. The goal through these long-form conversations with Sheriff Armbrister is to connect with audiences who might not have as much in-depth knowledge of the Sheriff’s Office and other issues related to public safety and criminal justice in the community.
Podcast website

Listen to View from 100, The Vince Coglianese Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.12.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 1:57:22 AM