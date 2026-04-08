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Vets First Podcast
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Vets First Podcast

Department of Veterans Affairs
GovernmentScience
Vets First Podcast
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • Vets First Podcast

    Season 4 episode 3: How to talk about suicide in Veterans. An interview with Jennifer Van Tiem and Nicole Johnson

    11/14/2024 | 47 mins.
    Content warning: This episode contains conversations on self-harm. 
    In this episode of the Vets First Podcast, Levi Sowers is joined by guest-turned-cohost, Louis Kolling. If you’re interested in learning more about Louis Kolling’s story, listen to Season 4: Episode 2 to hear about his journey from army veteran to molecular biophysicist. Now join the two as they speak with Jennifer Van Tiem and Nicole Johnson who dive into their qualitative research on how to discuss suicide with veterans. Nicole is a senior quantitative research specialist at the VA with the Office of Rural Health with a PhD in health communication from Indiana University. Jen Van Tiem is a PhD in applied anthropology from Columbia University and a principal investigator on a project aimed at providing practitioners with better tools for communicating with veterans.
    Together, the pair explain how tools like theirs are designed to bridge the gap in communicating with veterans and specifically in regards to approaching the conversation of suicide. While no one tool can have all of the answers or say the perfect thing, their “conversation tool” guides practitioners towards desirable outcomes during difficult conversations.
    There is also a focus on the rise of qualitative research and how it is used in a research setting to add context to the statistics of quantitative research. Despite the differences in their research practices, every one agrees that each form of research can be used to provide background, inform, and further the other.
    Finally Louis speaks to his experiences speaking with other veterans about mental health and the difficulty in broaching that subject with health care providers out of fear. Louis focuses on a veteran’s fear of being labeled and forced into an unknown processes that may further strip them of their rights. The focus shifts to how dispelling the myths and stigma around mental health hospitalization could improve outcomes in these conversations.
  • Vets First Podcast

    Louis Kolling: From the Army to Science, How an Army Veteran found a career in science

    04/09/2024 | 47 mins.
    Content warning: This episode contains conversations on addiction and self-harm.

    In this episode of the Vets First Podcast, our host Levi Sowers tackles his first solo interview as Brandon takes time away to focus on his education. Join us as Levi speaks with our guest, Louis Kolling.
     
    Louis Kolling has a PhD in molecular biophysics and is also a US Army veteran, having served from 2006 to 2012 as a sergeant during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Kolling currently conducts research as a postdoctoral scientist at the University of Iowa department of Neuroscience and Pharmacology. Recreationally, he is also powerlifter with four national and eleven state records.
     
    Kolling’s unique perspective is the highlight of this episode. As both a veteran in need of the VA’s services and a researcher working to tackle problems those like him could face, Kolling is uniquely poised to be a perfect guest for the Vets First Podcast.
     
     
    This interview centers around Louis’s personal history with enlisting in the military at a young age and searching for a purpose within its ranks and within the world of higher education. Kolling explains how his experiences led to struggles with alcohol dependency and depression and how, like many veterans, he was hesitant to seek help from the VA at a time when its services were undergoing major changes. Kolling explains the stigma that veterans face when confronting mental health issues and how his experiences have taught him how to help other veterans face their own hesitations.
  • Vets First Podcast

    A Discussion with Neil Andrews From the Migraine Science Collaborative

    01/12/2024 | 41 mins.
    In this episode of the Vets First Podcast, Dr. Levi Sowers and Brandon Rea are joined by Neil Andrews for a collaborative interview.
     
    Niel Andrews is the executive editor and science journalist for the Migraine Science Collaborative, which serves as an online platform dedicated to a wide array of migraine-related research in pursuit of their mission statement, “To accelerate research advances in migraine and headache diseases.” Andrews explains how they aim to bridge the gap between complex scientific findings and a wider audience, ensuring that their content is accessible and informative for both experts and non-experts alike.
     
    With a twist on our usual format, Neil Andrews conducts the first half of the interview and questions our hosts on the origins of the Vets First Podcast, which was created with a similar goal in communicating complex scientific issues to veterans and to better understand the issues they face. Levi and Brandon reflect on their interactions with veterans and the strength and resiliency of dealing with unseen diseases like migraines. Our hosts explain how, in contrast to other areas of pain research, migraine research has seen continued innovations. Despite this, they emphasize the need for more scientists dedicated to the field.
     
    In the second half of the interview, Brandon and Levi question Neil Andrews about his life as a science journalist and the challenges faced by the Migraine Science Collaborative. Having shared similar experiences in their pursuits of communicating research, the trio discusses the difficulties in conveying intricate scientific methodologies and techniques to non-specialists but emphasizes the importance of making these studies more accessible and understandable.
     
    Overall, the episode offers a look into the complexities of migraine research, the challenges of communicating basic science, and the collaborative efforts aimed at advancing understanding and treatment for individuals affected by migraines.
  • Vets First Podcast

    Season 3 episode 5: Providing support and community with sight loss: Dr. Laura Peters

    05/26/2023 | 35 mins.
    In this episode of the Vets First Podcast, hosts Dr. Levi Sowers and Brandon Rea interview Dr. Laura Peters. Dr. Peters currently works as a licensed counselling psychologist at the VA Blind Rehabilitation Center in Palo Alto, California. Originally from California, Dr. Peters completed her graduate degree in counseling psychology at University of Utah. She began working with the VA during a practicum in which she focused on geriatric psychology, the psychology of aging, and worked at an outpatient mental health program in Salt Lake City, Utah. Eventually, she found her way to Palo Alto, California where she currently lives. 
    Dr. Peters goes on to discuss her path to her current career at the Blind Rehabilitation Center and her role in helping visually impaired Veterans as a licensed counselling psychologist. She further discusses the diverse causes and symptoms of vision loss that impact Veterans, and the general population. Dr. Peters talks more in-depth on the prevalence of age-related vision loss and how Veterans learn to adapt with sudden or progressive blindness. Levi, Brandon, and Dr. Peters examine the impact of both physical and mental aspects of vision loss on Veterans’ daily activities, and several tools that assist individuals with varied spectrums of visual impairment.  
    Dr. Peters discusses the benefits of using a whole-person approach in treatment of vision impaired Veterans. She further highlights the inter-professional collaboration between counsellors, social workers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals when a Veteran seeks care within the Blind Rehabilitation Center. Lastly, Brandon, Levi, and Dr. Peters briefly discuss recent research around visual loss and Veterans, as well as Veteran testimonials regarding Blind Rehabilitation Centers. As Dr. Peters mentions in this episode, there are a total of thirteen VA Blind Rehabilitation Centers as well as several non-VA facilities throughout the United States that a Veteran can access if experiencing vision loss.
    If you are a Veteran or you know a Veteran needing help with visual loss, contact the Visual Impairment Services Team coordinator at your nearest VA medical center or contact the Blind Rehabilitation Service Program by phone which can be found here.
  • Vets First Podcast

    Season 3 Episode 3: Investigating visual disfunction in blast traumatic brain injury: Dr. Steven Fliesler

    05/26/2023 | 46 mins.
    In this episode of the Vets First Podcast, hosts Dr. Levi Sowers and Brandon Rea interview Dr. Steven Fliesler, a SUNY Distinguished Professor at the University of Buffalo and a career scientist at the VA in Buffalo, New York. Dr. Fliesler holds positions as an endowed Chair of Ophthalmology and Director of Research in the Department of Ophthalmology.
    Dr. Fliesler was born and raised in New York and moved to California at the age of 15. He attended the College of San Mateo, the University of California in San Diego, and the University of California Berkeley during his undergraduate education and later obtained his PhD in Biochemistry at Rice University. During his time at Rice, his professor in neurobiology needed someone, particularly a chemist, to give a lecture about the chemistry of vision. This led Dr. Fliesler to an opportunity at the Baylor College of Medicine, where he did a postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Ophthalmology. From there, he has distinguished himself in research and teaching within the vision field and has since been interested in research towards helping Veterans with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). 
    Throughout this episode, Dr. Fliesler discusses how he started researching TBI and why it interests him. First, he talks about what inspired him to enter blast injury research and highlights his collaboration with one of his colleagues. He then talks about utilizing animal models to better understand visual abnormalities found in trauma patients at the VA and converses about the methodology he used to quantify the visual effects of TBI, both behaviorally and physiologically. 
    Later, Dr. Fliesler further describes his exploration into blast research with a professor at the University of Buffalo. He comments on the effects of auditory blasts that cause trauma in mice and how that affects visual function. Then, he discusses the various mechanisms that causes visual deficits and how it is important to understand in the context of TBI in order to rescue visual impairments. Finally, he hypothesizes on how the human body reacts to TBI. 
    If you are a Veteran or you know a Veteran needing help with visual loss, contact the Visual Impairment Services Team coordinator at your nearest VA medical center or contact the Blind Rehabilitation Service Program by phone which can be found here. There are 13 Blind Rehabilitation Centers around the country, which can help with things like mobility, communication, and living with vision loss.
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About Vets First Podcast
The Vets First podcast is a research-based podcast that focuses on the VA healthcare system and its patients. Instead of being just another research podcast, the Vets First podcast was created with a primary focus on the Veterans and their stories. The hosts, Levi Sowers PhD, and Brandon Rea work to bridge the gap between the state-of-the-art research being performed at Veterans Affairs and the Veterans themselves in an easy-to-understand manner. Importantly, Levi and Brandon want to assist researchers around the country to better understand the needs of Veterans. In this podcast you will hear interviews from Veterans with specific conditions and then hear from VA funded researchers who are studying those very topics as well as other highlighted services the VA provides. The Department of Veterans Affairs does not endorse or officially sanction any entities that may be discussed in this podcast, nor any media, products or services they may provide.
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