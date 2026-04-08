In this episode of the Vets First Podcast, hosts Dr. Levi Sowers and Brandon Rea interview Dr. Laura Peters. Dr. Peters currently works as a licensed counselling psychologist at the VA Blind Rehabilitation Center in Palo Alto, California. Originally from California, Dr. Peters completed her graduate degree in counseling psychology at University of Utah. She began working with the VA during a practicum in which she focused on geriatric psychology, the psychology of aging, and worked at an outpatient mental health program in Salt Lake City, Utah. Eventually, she found her way to Palo Alto, California where she currently lives.
Dr. Peters goes on to discuss her path to her current career at the Blind Rehabilitation Center and her role in helping visually impaired Veterans as a licensed counselling psychologist. She further discusses the diverse causes and symptoms of vision loss that impact Veterans, and the general population. Dr. Peters talks more in-depth on the prevalence of age-related vision loss and how Veterans learn to adapt with sudden or progressive blindness. Levi, Brandon, and Dr. Peters examine the impact of both physical and mental aspects of vision loss on Veterans’ daily activities, and several tools that assist individuals with varied spectrums of visual impairment.
Dr. Peters discusses the benefits of using a whole-person approach in treatment of vision impaired Veterans. She further highlights the inter-professional collaboration between counsellors, social workers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals when a Veteran seeks care within the Blind Rehabilitation Center. Lastly, Brandon, Levi, and Dr. Peters briefly discuss recent research around visual loss and Veterans, as well as Veteran testimonials regarding Blind Rehabilitation Centers. As Dr. Peters mentions in this episode, there are a total of thirteen VA Blind Rehabilitation Centers as well as several non-VA facilities throughout the United States that a Veteran can access if experiencing vision loss.
If you are a Veteran or you know a Veteran needing help with visual loss, contact the Visual Impairment Services Team coordinator at your nearest VA medical center or contact the Blind Rehabilitation Service Program by phone which can be found here.