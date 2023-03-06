Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast VET S.O.S.
Shawn Welsh, Mark Elder
add
GovernmentEducation
Available Episodes

5 of 53
  • VET S.O.S. Episode 52 - 1-Year Anniversary
    VET S.O.S. turns 1-year old this week. Join us for a year in review and a couple of huge announcements about the future of VET S.O.S.
    5/30/2023
    31:41
  • VET S.O.S. Episode 51 - Matthew Langseth
    An Army veteran with 21 years in the Active-Duty and the National Guard with a passion for assisting veterans, military spouses, and those in the military transition process to connect with free resources and programs empowering them to transition into the civilian sector or pivot careers successfully.
    5/24/2023
    32:26
  • VET S.O.S. Episode 50 - Brace McCoy
    Brace was raised as an Army Brat around the world in the 1970s and went off to West Point in 1983. After West Point he graduated from Ranger and Airborne schools and spent 11 years as a Cavalry officer. Since leaving the army in 1998, he has founded and run businesses in the financial, defense and consumer firearm markets. Finally, Brace is the author of the book, Ranger School, No Excuse Leadership and the director or the Veteran Email Program.
    5/23/2023
    31:58
  • VET S.O.S. Episode 49 - Shane Hicks
    Shane graduated from the United States Military Academy, but early in his military career, he took a blow to the head in hand-to-hand combat training that resulted in two torn retina, a concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and PTSD. After three surgeries, he was unexpectedly medically separated and had to fight for disability benefits using two VSOs and an Attorney. He then struggled with learning how to build a business around his residual capacity and with his formerly unemployed military spouse. We had to learn the power of professional networking. For the past 10 years, we’ve helped numerous startups and established businesses grow through networking and the intent of RebootVA.org is to coach Veterans in financial need through these tasks, so they can build successful businesses of their own – like we had to do over 20 years ago.
    5/10/2023
    37:34
  • VET S.O.S. Episode 48 - Kimberly Dinkins
    Kim served on active duty for 14 years and in the reserves for more than 6 years. Her shared passion for delivering, and being of service to transitioning members and veterans, prompted her to pivot from Human Resources to External Affairs. Over the past 8 months, she has attended job fairs across Georgia and at Fort Riley, KS, and partnered with human resources to recruit qualified individuals on-the-spot, facilitated to cohorts at Fort Stewart, Heroes MAKE America program, attended a conference as the representative for SK battery America for the Communication Coordinators in Korea, participated in community service events in the Commerce, GA area, and interviewed some of the most influential individuals in both the military and civilian space.
    5/5/2023
    30:53

About VET S.O.S.

Providing a lifeline to veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses through the sharing of information and resources about veteran support organizations and key personnel in the veteran support community who are helping our community succeed.

Podcast website

