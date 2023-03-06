VET S.O.S. Episode 48 - Kimberly Dinkins
Kim served on active duty for 14 years and in the reserves for more than 6 years. Her shared passion for delivering, and being of service to transitioning members and veterans, prompted her to pivot from Human Resources to External Affairs. Over the past 8 months, she has attended job fairs across Georgia and at Fort Riley, KS, and partnered with human resources to recruit qualified individuals on-the-spot, facilitated to cohorts at Fort Stewart, Heroes MAKE America program, attended a conference as the representative for SK battery America for the Communication Coordinators in Korea, participated in community service events in the Commerce, GA area, and interviewed some of the most influential individuals in both the military and civilian space.