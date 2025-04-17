How will Gen Z redefine global missions? With Lisa Pak & Mark Matlock
SummaryIn this episode of the Urbana podcast, hosts Mark Matlock and Phoebe Jeske sit down with Lisa Pak to discuss the intricacies of contemporary Christian missions. As a reverend doctor with a rich background straddling both Korean and Canadian cultures, Lisa brings a distinctive perspective to today's mission landscape. She emphasizes the importance of understanding missions beyond their colonial past, advocating for a more nuanced appreciation of the global church's evolving role. Highlighting the critical nature of intergenerational collaboration, Lisa passionately encourages Gen Z to actively engage in redefining missions, focusing on serving God in diverse contexts while learning from past missteps.Lisa sheds light on her work with "Finishing the Task", a movement dedicated to mobilizing the global church toward fulfilling the Great Commission. She argues that your generation is exceptionally poised to make a significant impact, given its enhanced cultural exposure and propensity for social responsibility. Lisa’s message is both a challenge and an encouragement, urging young leaders to harness their unique skills and perspectives to drive meaningful change.Through personal anecdotes, Lisa makes a compelling case for the potential of North Americans to contribute positively alongside the growing churches in the global south. Her narrative is a call to action, suggesting that by leveraging global connectivity and cultural diversity, this generation can continue to spread the gospel effectively and ethically. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the future of missions and the dynamic role young leaders can play in shaping it!Show Notes(00:00) Introduction(04:37) Church Growth Strategies and Colonialism(09:24) God’s Intentional Creation of Personal Journeys(15:42) Embracing Global Experience and Leadership(19:33) Questioning Colonization and Truth(23:48) Reflecting on the Evolution of Mission Work(28:38) Gen Z’s Role in Global Mission(31:55) Rediscovering Faith Through Cultural Roots(35:37) The Importance of Human Presence(39:35) Empowering God-Driven Leadership(41:24) Closing ThoughtsLinksMark MatlockPhoebe JeskeUrbanaUrbana YouTubeFinishing the Task
Where is the local church in God's global mission? With Dr. Ed Stetzer & Mark Matlock
SummaryIn this episode of the Urbana podcast, hosts Mark Matlock and Phoebe Jeske engage in a compelling conversation with Dr. Ed Stetzer, Dean of the Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, about the vital role of North Americans in God's global mission. The episode delves into the historical significance of the Urbana conference and explores the evolving landscape of global missions. Dr. Stetzer shares insights from his personal journey, highlighting his early calling as a church planter and his experiences in planting churches across the United States.Listeners gain valuable perspective on how missions have transformed over the years, particularly in light of North America's current missional challenges and opportunities. The discussion touches upon the importance of living purposefully and the pivotal role of church leaders in supporting young adults eager to embrace God's mission.The episode also introduces the exciting prospect of a pastor's track at Urbana 25, curated by Dr. Stetzer, aimed at equipping church leaders to foster global mission engagement within their congregations. Phoebe adds a personal touch, recounting her transformative experience attending Urbana as a student and the impact of peer-led Bible studies.This episode is not just a call to action but an invitation to reimagine how we can live out the Great Commission in both local and global contexts. Whether you're a student, pastor, or church leader, this engaging dialogue promises to inspire and equip you to take meaningful steps in advancing the gospel's reach worldwide!Show Notes(00:00) Introduction(03:46) Exploring Tech and Business in Ministry(10:43) From Construction to Church Leadership(13:33) Answering God’s Call(21:38) The Evolving View of Missionary Work(23:54) How Living Purposefully Reduced Anxiety(28:03) Engaging Churches in Mission Support(36:10) Extended Programs for Student Reflection(44:33) Missionary Preparedness and Support Systems(52:26) Closing ThoughtsLinksMark MatlockPhoebe JeskeUrbanaUrbana YouTubeDr. Ed StetzerBiola University, Talbot School of Theology
What is Gen Z's role in global missions? With Phoebe Jeske & Mark Matlock
SummaryIn this episode of the Urbana podcast, host Mark Matlock and co-host Phoebe Jeske embark on a thoughtful exploration of the evolving role of Generation Z in the Christian mission field. Opening with Phoebe’s awe-inspiring experience of witnessing a diverse congregation of five thousand worshipers, the episode serves as a heartfelt reflection on the global nature of contemporary Christianity.Mark and Phoebe dive into the unique characteristics of Gen Z, emphasizing their global connectedness and shared cultural touchpoints. With digital technology as a backdrop, they discuss the opportunities and challenges it presents for mission work, underscoring the importance of authentic and incarnational experiences in cross-cultural contexts. Drawing from their shared experience at the Lausanne Congress in South Korea, the duo reflects on the power of witnessing the vibrant diversity and unity of the global church. They talk about the critical nature of embodiment in mission work, and the dangers of relying solely on digital connections.The conversation naturally transitions to the upcoming Urbana 25 conference, highlighting its transformative potential for young attendees. Mark shares the foundational questions that guide Urbana, including understanding God’s work in the world and discerning personal callings in the larger mission narrative. Additionally, Phoebe’s passionate endorsement of Urbana as a rite of passage underscores the episode’s central theme: embracing the opportunity to participate in a truly global Christian community. Listeners are encouraged to join the journey of discovery and transformation that Urbana offers, promising an experience that profoundly shapes their faith and mission engagement!Show Notes(00:00) Introduction(03:19) A Global Gen Z Connection(07:26) God’s Purpose Through Young People(12:11) Inspiring Gen Z Leadership(16:22) The Impact of Tech on Global Missions(17:54) Digital Connection vs. Cultural Immersion(23:21) Exploring God’s Work Through Jonah(26:50) The Transformative Opportunity Urbana Offers(28:19) Closing ThoughtsLinksMark MatlockPhoebe JeskeUrbanaUrbana YouTube
Urbana 25 Trailer
Urbana 2025 is a unique opportunity to see students that you lead grow in their faith, leadership skills and vision for God's global mission.Urbana not only equips students with a deeper understanding of the Great Commission, but it also provides a space where they can hear from global Christian leaders, participate in small group Bible studies, and engage in one-on-one coaching.
Urbana not only equips students with a deeper understanding of the Great Commission, but it also provides a space where they can hear from global Christian leaders, participate in small group Bible studies, and engage in one-on-one coaching.