Where is the local church in God's global mission? With Dr. Ed Stetzer & Mark Matlock

SummaryIn this episode of the Urbana podcast, hosts Mark Matlock and Phoebe Jeske engage in a compelling conversation with Dr. Ed Stetzer, Dean of the Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, about the vital role of North Americans in God's global mission. The episode delves into the historical significance of the Urbana conference and explores the evolving landscape of global missions. Dr. Stetzer shares insights from his personal journey, highlighting his early calling as a church planter and his experiences in planting churches across the United States.Listeners gain valuable perspective on how missions have transformed over the years, particularly in light of North America's current missional challenges and opportunities. The discussion touches upon the importance of living purposefully and the pivotal role of church leaders in supporting young adults eager to embrace God's mission.The episode also introduces the exciting prospect of a pastor's track at Urbana 25, curated by Dr. Stetzer, aimed at equipping church leaders to foster global mission engagement within their congregations. Phoebe adds a personal touch, recounting her transformative experience attending Urbana as a student and the impact of peer-led Bible studies.This episode is not just a call to action but an invitation to reimagine how we can live out the Great Commission in both local and global contexts. Whether you're a student, pastor, or church leader, this engaging dialogue promises to inspire and equip you to take meaningful steps in advancing the gospel's reach worldwide!Show Notes(00:00) Introduction(03:46) Exploring Tech and Business in Ministry(10:43) From Construction to Church Leadership(13:33) Answering God’s Call(21:38) The Evolving View of Missionary Work(23:54) How Living Purposefully Reduced Anxiety(28:03) Engaging Churches in Mission Support(36:10) Extended Programs for Student Reflection(44:33) Missionary Preparedness and Support Systems(52:26) Closing ThoughtsLinksMark MatlockPhoebe JeskeUrbanaUrbana YouTubeDr. Ed StetzerBiola University, Talbot School of Theology