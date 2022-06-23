We all know the stories: Bloody Mary, the Chupacabra, Candyman... These urban legends have been around for decades, sometimes centuries, and still haunt us toda... More
Legend of the Loch Ness Monster with Mo Gilligan
Welcome back to a new season of Urban Legends with the Ghost Brothers! The first episode of season three takes us across the pond with a Scottish legend that’s been around for more than a thousand years – The Loch Ness Monster. How did this mythical creature come to be and is this thing real? Plus, British comedian, Mo Gilligan joins in to share his thoughts on the age-old tale, what he thinks of the paranormal and why he believes London holds a secret only some know about.Find episode transcripts here: https://urban-legends-with-the-ghost-brothers.simplecast.com/episodes/legend-of-the-loch-ness-monster-with-mo-gilligan
6/15/2023
40:51
The Ghost Brothers Are Back For Season 3
6/8/2023
1:56
Black-eyed Children Urban Legends with Actor Chad L. Coleman
In this episode, the guys dig into everything that's creepy about the urban legend of black eyed children. Plus Marcus hits the road and talks about what it's like to experience paranormal activity on set with his friend Chad L. Coleman, an actor known for his roles in The Walking Dead and The Wire.The Ghost Brothers, Atlanta's premiere (and funniest) paranormal investigators, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey are investigating the craziest myths and legends with the help of comedians, witches, celebrities and friends. So gather round, because there's some creepy s*** out there and we know you love getting scared.Find episode transcripts here:https://urban-legends-with-the-ghost-brothers.simplecast.com/episodes/black-eyed-children-urban-legends-with-actor-chad-l-coleman
7/7/2022
24:49
Don't Trust Engkantos with Sapphire Sandalo
In this episode, the guys talk about mythical creatures called Enganktos. If you're not careful, these spirits will entice you with their beautiful looks only to deceive you and take your soul. Plus. they speak with their friend Sapphire Sandalo about her own paranormal experiences and her shows Ghost Town Terror and Paranormal Caught on Camera.The Ghost Brothers, Atlanta's premiere (and funniest) paranormal investigators, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey are investigating the craziest myths and legends with the help of comedians, witches, celebrities and friends. So gather round, because there's some creepy s*** out there and we know you love getting scared.Find episode transcripts here: https://urban-legends-with-the-ghost-brothers.simplecast.com/episodes/dont-trust-engkantos-with-sapphire-sandalo
6/30/2022
29:20
Witches and Sex Magick with Gabriela Herstik
Witches and sex magick. Yes, you read right. In this episode, the guys dig into some of the most infamous witch legends and talk to author, columnist and modern day witch Gabriela Herstik. She talks about what it's like to practice witchcraft, what it means to be a witch in today's world and how sex magick can play a role in the bedroom.The Ghost Brothers, Atlanta's premiere (and funniest) paranormal investigators, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey are investigating the craziest myths and legends with the help of comedians, witches, celebrities and friends. So gather round, because there's some creepy s*** out there and we know you love getting scared.Find episode transcripts here: https://urban-legends-with-the-ghost-brothers.simplecast.com/episodes/witches-and-sex-magick-with-gabriela-herstik
To watch even more paranormal content from the Ghost Brothers, check out Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, streaming exclusively on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/ghostbrothers to start your free 7-day trial today. Terms apply.